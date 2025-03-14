ContestsEvents

Mike Campbell Opens Up About Final Tour with Tom Petty

Mike Campbell releases his memoir, Heartbreaker, on March 18. In the book, he explores his lengthy relationship with Tom Petty. In a new interview with Guitar Player, Campbell talks about…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter / Slon
DOVER, DE – JUNE 22: Mike Campbell of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers performs onstage at the Firefly Music Festival at The Woodlands of Dover International Speedway on June 22, 2013 in Dover, Delaware.

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images

In a new interview with Guitar Player, Campbell talks about the final Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers tour in 2017. Petty tragically died from an accidental overdose nearly a week after the tour concluded. He was dealing with a broken hip, but instead of postponing the tour to undergo surgery, Petty decided to power through and leaned on a number of painkillers to deal with the injury.

Campbell explains that he and Petty had an "invisible understanding" about their personal issues and that they weren't confrontational towards each other.

" ... There was no second thoughts or reservations about going out on tour," said Campbell. "In fact, the last conversation I had with Tom about it, I said, 'Are you sure you want to do this? Are you up to it?' He said, 'I'm not staying home. I'm going out. I want to do it. If I have to be in a wheelchair, I'm going to do it.' I said, 'Okay, then what?' He said, 'Well, when the tour's over, I'm going to go get my surgery. We'll write some more songs, make another record.'"

Campbell noted that their manager even said they could postpone the tour for Petty to get hip surgery, but Petty was adamant about needing to be on the road and performing.

Campbell says he has no regrets on how things went down and said, " ... I did all I could."

Heartbreaker is available for pre-order via HachetteBookGroup.com.

Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
