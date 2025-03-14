ContestsEvents

M Resort Announces Brand New Poolside Restaurant

Just in time for the warmer weather, M Resort Spa Casino in Henderson announced a brand new dining concept for their hotel guests. Called simply “Patio”, the new restaurant and…

Wendy Rush
Rendering of outdoor bar and patio area of M Resort Spa Casino in Henderson, NV. Their new poolside dining experience, Patio, is opening in 2025.

M Resort

Just in time for the warmer weather, M Resort Spa Casino in Henderson announced a brand new dining concept for their hotel guests. Called simply "Patio", the new restaurant and bar is an all-new outdoor dining experience that will serve up a modern Mexican cuisine and handcrafted cocktails. All in a lively atmosphere of live music and entertainment.

Patio At M Resort New Hangout For Locals

Patio will be located right next to the M Pool, making it a great outdoor dining option for those brutal Las Vegas summers. As well as an ideal location for outdoor viewing of favorite sporting events. As Patio will display a massive 30-foot LED screen for everything from Watch Parties to Dive-In Movie Nights. A multitude of flatscreen TVs will also be available throughout the venue.

Those who prefer live entertainment won't be disappointed either. Patio is planning on having live performers which guests can enjoy from their plush lounge seating available poolside. And all under an umbrella of ambient string lighting. Making Patio the newest hotspot for Vegas locals to enjoy under the desert sky.

The Food

Patio's menu comes from the genius of M Resort's culinary team. Described as a modern take on Mexican-inspired dishes, guests will find fresh ingredients paired with dynamic flavors. For a delicious twist on their traditional Mexican cuisine. Menu items include house-made salsas, like the Charred Salsa Verde. And appetizers, including Pineapple & Toasted Chili. For seafood-lovers, there is the Rock Shrimp Ceviche and the sweet & savory Hamachi Crudo.

A skillet of fajitas is show from overhead with a man's hand touching the side of the wooden coaster.M Resort

M Resort's new outdoor dining venue will offer Mexican cuisine with a twist. Including their Sizzling Fajitas skillet.

Patio's menu also includes a variety of Mexican favorites like tacos, a Carne Asada ribeye, and Sizzling Fajitas. Dessert options include classics like churros, served with Mexican chocolate sauce, and sopapillas, drizzled with powdered sugar and honey.

The Cocktails

And whether guests are having a full meal or just lounging by the pool, Patio has an extensive menu of signature cocktails. That are just as bold and unique as the food itself. Tequila fans can choose from drinks like the Jalapeño Margarita or the Dragon Fruit Margarita. There's also the Peartini, with pear-infused vodka, and the Hurricane, with rum and passion fruit.

A pink drink is being poured into a hurricane glass from a martini shaker. Next to it on the table is a piece of dragonfruit.M Resort

Patio's specialty cocktails promise to be just as bold as their food. The Dragonfruit Margarita is just one of the choices on the drink menu.

Patio will open to the public on Friday, April 4 at 5 p.m. The first 50 guests will receive a commemorative drink tumbler with Patio branding. Regular hours for the new restaurant and bar will be Friday through Monday from 5 to 9 p.m. For more information, visit themresort.com.

Las Vegas HotelsResorts
Wendy RushEditor
Wendy Rush is the midday host on one of Vegas's top stations, 96.3 KKLZ. She has been with the station for ten years and comes with a diverse career background. In addition to being a radio host, Wendy has lived the Vegas life as an entertainer. She has been a celebrity impersonator, rock band singer, and improv comedian. As a content creator for 96.3 KKLZ, Wendy writes about music, celebrities, mental health and wellness, and life as a Las Vegas local.
