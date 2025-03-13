Things To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend: March 14 – March 16

Bryan Adams performs onstage at Hammersmith Apollo on January 13, 2011 in London, England. Adams will wrap up his Roll With The Punches tour in Vegas this weekend.

Well this is a particularly packed weekend in Las Vegas. Thank you, Saint Patrick. Even before St. Patrick's Day, we've got lots going on around town. Whether you're out to celebrate the Irish holiday or not.

But since we're on the subject, we've got a list of St. Patrick's Day events happening around town that you can check out. If you're looking for more kid-focused ways to celebrate the holiday, here's a list for that. Or if you're less into "celebrating", party-style and more into just eating your way Irish (you're my people), here's a list of restaurants doing specials.

In Vegas This Weekend Only

Uncle Kracker Concert

Where: Veil Pavilion At Silverton Casino

When: Friday, March 14

A night of laid-back, fun music is what you'll get with this show. Uncle Kracker has a new album out, called "Coffee & Beer". And what happens between those two drinks is the subject of most of the songs. The 9 to 5 working man (and woman) reminiscing about the good times, working hard, and the important things in life. You're sure to get a lively crowd in this intimate venue. More details about the show here.

Final Shows For Chicago

Where: Venetian Theater at Venetian Las Vegas

When: Friday, March 14 & Saturday, March 15

If you've wanted to see Chicago for their Vegas run, you're out of time. This weekend is the last of those shows at the Venetian. You will see three original members at the show: Robert Lamm, Lee Loughnane and James Pankow. With a ton of talent musicians rocking out those Chicago hits that we all grew up with. More info about that show here.

Final Shows For Bryan Adams

Where: Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas

When: Friday, March 14 & Saturday, March 15

Bryan Adams is wrapping up his Roll With The Punches tour this weekend at the Encore Theater at the Wynn. Grab the girlfriends (or guy friends) and get ready to sing along to "Summer of '69", "Straight From The Heart", "Heaven" and more. More details about the show here.

Chris Barron Acoustic Show At Smith Center - Saturday, March 15

Where: Myron's Hall at The Smith Center

When: Saturday, March 15

Chris Barron, lead singer of Spin Doctors, is performing an acoustic show at the Smith Center on Saturday, March 15th. The guy is an amazing singer and songwriter. And he has some killer stories to tell about his thirty plus years in music. He'll be bringing both to his show this weekend. In addition to music from his solo albums and his work with the Spin Doctors. More details about the concert here.

2025 Big West Men’s & Women’s Championships

Where: Lee’s Family Forum

When: Wednesday, March 12 through Saturday, March 15

How about some college basketball for your St. Patrick's Day weekend? You've got plenty of both men's and women's ball to see this weekend in Henderson. 10 teams from the Men’s and Women’s divisions are competing for an automatic bid to the NCCA Tournament. The games are family-friendly and a great way to get the kids out of the house and off their phones (hopefully).

Other Events

Amplified Immersive Rock Experience: Walk through 60 decades of Rock & Roll History with behind-the-scenes footage, memorabilia and more. At the Illuminarium at Area 15. Shows start March 13, 2025. Tickets start at $39 for standard admission.

Disney Immersive Experience: A perfect place for your kiddos to jump into their favorite Disney movies. Large screens projecting movie clips, interactive floors and real bubbles are just some of the fun. The experience leaves for good on March 27. Tickets start at $28 for weekend visits. Located inside Lighthouse ArtSpace at 3720 South Las Vegas Blvd.