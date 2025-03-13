Nike Pickleball Camp At The Plaza Las Vegas

The Plaza Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas is hosting a Pickleball camp this weekend for locals who want to learn, or improve, their skills. The registration deadline was extended but March 13, 2025 is the last day to register. The camp begins March 14 on the rooftop Pickleball courts at the Plaza.

The Nike Pickleball Camp will be led by the National Pickleball League (NPL) co-founder, and top-ranked senior pro, Rick Witsken. Witsken is world-ranked on the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) in both singles and doubles play and currently ranked #1 on the Association of Pickleball Players (APP) Senior Pro Men’s standings.

Details About The Nike Pickleball Camp

Each day from Friday, March 14 through Sunday, March 16, participants of the camp will get to spend up to three hours with Witsken and other instructors. Lessons at the camp are designed to address specific needs for each participant. As well as increase knowledge of the game for those who aren't as familiar. And finally help improve play in a fun and friendly environment.

Participants of the Nike Pickleball Camp have the opportunity to spend one, two or all three days at the camp. Which is open to players 18 years or older and at any skill level. Friday will focus on short and soft game skills, including things like dinks and drops. Saturday focuses on more aggressive game skills, like drives, serves, returns, and speed ups. Sunday will wrap up the camp with strategy and positioning lessons.

With their registration, each participant will receive Nike Pickleball Camp t-shirt and prizes. They must provide their own athletic shoes and water bottle. A participant can choose to bring their own paddle or use one provided by the camp.

Registration costs are $250 for one day, $375 for two days and $525 for all three days. The camps are co-ed and participants will be assessed upon arrival to determine skill level. Registration and additional information is available at USSportsCamps.com.