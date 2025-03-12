Our 9th Island: Art of the Hawaiian Diaspora Arrives In Henderson

Street art depicts Pele, the Hawaiian goddess of fire, in the aftermath of eruptions from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island, on May 12, 2018 in Pahoa, Hawaii.

There is a new exhibition on display in Henderson that celebrates the art and culture of the Hawaiian community on the mainland. Called "Our 9th Island: Art of the Hawaiian Diaspora", the exhibit just opened last week and will remain open until May 11, 2025.

The "Our 9th Island: Art of the Hawaiian Diaspora" exhibit is a collection of diverse pieces of art. All of which portray the stories and experiences of native Hawaiians living in Southern Nevada. The exhibit is free to attend and open to visitors of all ages. The collection is on display inside the Henderson City Hall building. Which is located at 240 South Water Street. Business hours are Monday through Thursday from 7:30am to 5:30 p.m.

"Our 9th Island: Art of the Hawaiian Diaspora" is another way that the city of Henderson is showing their commitment to and passion for art. There are several areas around town where visitors can see public works of art. And the collection continues to grow in all areas of Henderson. The City of Henderson website has a map showing where visitors can find each piece of artwork in the collection.

Opening Reception For The 9th Island Collection

The city of Henderson is inviting the public to a reception officially launching the "Our 9th Island: Art of the Hawaiian Diaspora" collection. The reception will be on March 30, from 4-6:30 p.m. at the Henderson City Hall. Followed by a "Sounds of Hawai'i: Kaumakaiw & Kulaiwi" concert at the Water Street Amphitheater.

Doors for the concert will open at 6:30 p.m. and all are invited to attend. For $15 per ticket, guests will enjoy the outdoor amphitheater while taking in the sounds of modern and traditional music and dance from the islands. The show will feature performers Kawika Kahiapo, Lehua Kalima, Shawn Pimental and Pono Fernandez. The concert will go from 7 to 9pm. Tickets are available here.