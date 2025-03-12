ContestsEvents

Metallica Partners with Apple on Immersive Concert Film Experience

Metallica has partnered with Apple for a “new Apple Immersive concert experience” that will launch this Friday (March 14). In a press release from Apple, the film Metallica is the…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Metallica rocking on stage. Metallica Tapped As Headliners For Sick New World 2025

Metallica Tapped As Headliners For Sick New World 2025 (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Metallica has partnered with Apple for a "new Apple Immersive concert experience" that will launch this Friday (March 14).

In a press release from Apple, the film Metallica is the latest content edition for exclusive use on their Apple Vision Pro device. The VR concert film was filmed during the band's stop in Mexico City during their ongoing M72 World Tour.

Apple notes, "This remarkable storytelling format is only possible on Apple Vision Pro, with ultra-high-resolution 180-degree video and Spatial Audio to give viewers unprecedented access to James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo — from vantage points as close up as the famed Snake Pit, to wide-angle views of the band’s energetic performance in the round."

Lars Ulrich said in a statement about the exclusive concert film, "Game changing is putting it lightly. Seeing our concert like that, along with the energy of the Mexico City fans — it’s very immersive, and it’s super fun. We’ve always been interested in pushing the boundaries, and 'Metallica' on Apple Vision Pro is exactly that."

Of course, the catch is that this film is only available for those who own an Apple Vision Pro, which retails for a whopping $3,499 or in a 12-month installment plan of $291.58/month. That kind of price point will put this experience out of reach for many Metallica fans. However, if you have that kind of money to burn, go for it.

For fans looking to see what the fuss is all about but don't want to pull the trigger on buying the device (and who could blame you?), you can book an Apple Vision Pro demo at your local Apple Store here.

Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
