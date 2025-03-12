Kid-Friendly St. Patrick’s Day Events In Las Vegas

Las Vegas has many events to celebrate St. Patrick's Day this year. But many of them come with beer and a lot of partying. If that's your family's thing, cool. If you're looking for something a little more kid-focused, here are a few events to choose from in Clark County.

Pot O' Gold - Henderson Multigenerational Indoor Pool

This is a very unique annual event that's fun for all kids. Those sneaky little leprechauns hid their gold inside the pool! Which means kiddos have to dive down and swim around to find it. Besides the pool shenanigans, there will be other St. Patrick's themed surprises for little ones as well.

The Pot O' Gold event will be from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, March 14. Tickets start at just $5 and are available here. Kids under eight do need to have an adult within arm's length at all times. Life jackets are provided for children who need it.

Las Vegas St. Patrick's Day Run - Boulder City

This annual event is back for another fun day of beautiful weather and scenery. The Las Vegas St. Patrick's Day Run kicks off on Saturday, March 15, 2025 at 6 a.m. with packet pick-ups. Marathons will begin between 7:30 and 8 a.m. Runners can choose a half marathon, 12K run, or 5K course.

Taking place at Lake Mead National Recreation Area, the marathon makes for a beautiful run. Great for seasoned runners or those who just want to take a leisurely stroll overlooking Lake Mead. Registration is required and can be done here. Registration costs start at $40 for the 1 mile stroll and increase to $100 for the half marathon.

Murder Mystery Dinner - Lawry's The Prime Rib

The St. Patty's Day murder mystery is back for another year of tasty food and murderous fun. Where visitors will enjoy a traditional Lawry's meal with a huge side of entertainment. Throughout their 3-course meal, guests will be taken on a journey of murder and mayhem.

Put on your detective hat and your bib, because this dinner is about to get messy. Meals are $130 per person and include chef’s choice of dessert served with either coffee or tea. Dinner starts at 6 p.m. Reservations are encouraged and available at atouchofmystery.com.

Firefighters Parade & Games - Fremont Street Experience

The Professional Firefighters of Southern Nevada (PFFN) are again hosting their annual St. Paddy’s Day Parade and Games. The fun will kick off on Monday, March 17, 2025 at 12 p.m. at the corner of Fremont and Main Street. Starting with the traditional St. Paddy’s Day Parade, featuring firefighters from around the Las Vegas valley.

Firefighters will march down Fremont Street Experience alongside fire trucks to the music of bagpipes playing by a marching band. The parade will end at Hogs & Heifers on 3rd Street. But the fun will continue with the traditional Firefighter Games. Where firefighters will go head to head on challenges like wheelbarrow races, tug-of-war, and more.

Early Birds St. Patty's Brunch - Blue Diamond Road

Early Birds - A Breakfast Spot is waking their guests up on St. Patty's Day with food and tunes. From 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, March 17, guests can enjoy a green-themed breakfast and live Irish music. All of Early Birds' classics will be available to order in addition to specialty items. Like the Shamrock Pancakes, made with green pancakes stuffed with Lucky Charms and whipped cream.