ContestsEvents

Guilty Pleasures Men Have, But Will Not Admit To Their Buddies

The topic might be taboo, but what are those guilty pleasures men have where they will not admit to there own buddies? That’s what came up this morning on The…

Mike O'Brian
A man enjoying one of his guitly pleasures.

A man enjoying one of his guilty pleasures.

YanC via Getty Images

The topic might be taboo, but what are those guilty pleasures men have where they will not admit to there own buddies? That's what came up this morning on The Mike & Carla Morning Show and men were eager to confess.

According to an article put out by Buzzfeed, there is clearly a list of things that guys like to do, but won't admit to their guy friends. We're talking about stuff like sewing, reading romance novels...or even taking a bubble bath!

What Are Those Guilty Pleasures

From listening to boy bands to baking pies, men all over the city of Las Vegas were finally coming clean on The M&C Morning Show. Hey, no secret that Mike O'Brian has no problem getting a periodical mani-pedi or that he will sit and watch a musical now and then.

With all that said, men started calling in and texting in their guilty pleasures. The one guy that started it all, admitted to loving his "soaps"! Initially we thought he meant scented soaps, but he actually admitted to watching his favorite soap operas!

From naming his favorites to the characters he detested the most! To be honest, we think the admission was very therapeutic. But he wasn't the only one...it was good to hear from a lot of guys that loved taking a bubble bath after a long stressful day.

Listen, to be honest, what kind of friend is your buddy if you can't be honest with them? Feel free, be honest and don't be afraid to admit to these things you keep from everyone.

Oh, one other admission that caught our ears...one guy talked about the stuffed animals on his bed. He's had them since he was little and keeps them close to this day!

C'mon ladies, can we get an "awwwwww"? Do yourself a favor, take a couple of minutes, listen to the segment and see if you're ready to admit your guilty pleasures!

BathBubble BathMen
Mike O'BrianEditor
Mike O’Brian is the Program Director and Morning Show host on 96.3 KKLZ in Las Vegas, along with Carla Rea. He has been with the Beasley Media Group for almost 23 years. Mike was named one of the “Best Program Directors In America” by Radio Ink magazine. Over the years, “The Mike & Carla Morning Show” have been presented with a number of proclamations for their work in the community and numerous awards. Having lived in Las Vegas for over 35 years, he writes articles on living in Las Vegas, sports, and odd stories happening within the state of Nevada. Mike is the host of the morning show and program director of 96.3 KKLZ/Las Vegas. He has been doing mornings in Las Vegas for the past 38 years. Over the years, he has hosted a numerous amount of community events and has been the P.A. announcer for a number of sports teams in Las Vegas. He has written on living in Las Vegas, the sports teams here, as well as odd & little-known facts about Las Vegas & Nevada.
Related Stories
Pickle Juice in a jar of pickles and a glass.
Mike & Carla Morning ShowClaussen Now Making Pickle Juice Available In BottlesMike O'Brian
Kid throwing a tantrum in front of mom.
Mike & Carla Morning ShowGroup Therapy: Should Mom Just Leave The Kid Sitting ThereMike O'Brian
Tipping In The Hospitality Industry: Fair Or Not?
Mike & Carla Morning ShowTipping In The Hospitality Industry: Fair Or Not?Carla Rea
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect