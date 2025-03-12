Guilty Pleasures Men Have, But Will Not Admit To Their Buddies

The topic might be taboo, but what are those guilty pleasures men have where they will not admit to there own buddies? That's what came up this morning on The Mike & Carla Morning Show and men were eager to confess.

According to an article put out by Buzzfeed, there is clearly a list of things that guys like to do, but won't admit to their guy friends. We're talking about stuff like sewing, reading romance novels...or even taking a bubble bath!

What Are Those Guilty Pleasures

From listening to boy bands to baking pies, men all over the city of Las Vegas were finally coming clean on The M&C Morning Show. Hey, no secret that Mike O'Brian has no problem getting a periodical mani-pedi or that he will sit and watch a musical now and then.

With all that said, men started calling in and texting in their guilty pleasures. The one guy that started it all, admitted to loving his "soaps"! Initially we thought he meant scented soaps, but he actually admitted to watching his favorite soap operas!

From naming his favorites to the characters he detested the most! To be honest, we think the admission was very therapeutic. But he wasn't the only one...it was good to hear from a lot of guys that loved taking a bubble bath after a long stressful day.

Listen, to be honest, what kind of friend is your buddy if you can't be honest with them? Feel free, be honest and don't be afraid to admit to these things you keep from everyone.

Oh, one other admission that caught our ears...one guy talked about the stuffed animals on his bed. He's had them since he was little and keeps them close to this day!