Spin Doctors Lead Singer Performing Acoustic Show In Las Vegas

Chris Barron, lead singer of the Spin Doctors, is getting ready to kick off a summer tour with his band. Along with Blues Traveler and Gin Blossoms, they will be making stops in several cities around the country. With the first stop in Morrison, Colorado on July 4. But before he hits the road with the full stage set-up, Barron is coming to Vegas with just his guitar.

Barron helped start Spin Doctors in the late 80s. And since then has remained an active member, even though the band wasn't always working. Their latest album is the first their fans have seen in 12 years. Called "A Face Full of Cake", the new album will drop on April 11, 2025. Fans will definitely hear new music from that album on the upcoming tour. Whether or not Barron will bring some of that to his acoustic show is yet to be seen.

Lead single, called "Still A Gorilla", from the Spin Doctor's new album "A Face Full of Cake".

What To Expect From Chris Barron's Acoustic Show

Even though he's making music again with the Spin Doctors, Barron has always been passionate about his acoustic side project. He's released several solo albums since 1998, when he dropped his first, called "Shag". Which he wrote with friend and former bandmate John Popper.

Barron brings his solo work to his acoustic shows. As well as those Spin Doctor's hits he's known for. Which gives fans a different perspective of the songs they've come to love in their electric form. Including hits "Little Miss Can't Be Wrong" and "Two Princes".

Barron's performance in Las Vegas will be an intimate acoustic show. This won't be a room full of people standing up and rocking out their favorite Spin Doctors hits. This performance will be a passionate singer showing off his amazing guitar skills, delivering the raw emotion behind his songwriting, and telling tales of his life on the road.

Barron has been writing songs since he was a teenager, so he has a lot of music to pull for this show. Including the new Spin Doctors album and another solo album he plans to release next year. But the music is just part of the show when Barron performs acoustically. The rest is the storytelling.

Barron will be at Myron's Hall at the Smith Center on Saturday, March 15. There will be two shows, one at 5 p.m. and one at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $44.90 and are available at TheSmithCenter.com. The show is about 75-90 minutes long without intermission and is open to all ages.