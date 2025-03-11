ContestsEvents

Spice Girls Tribute Show At Boulder Station

Calling all 90's babies! A Spice Girls tribute show is coming live to the Railhead at Boulder Station Hotel & Casino. Spice Wannabe will be performing their show for one…

Wendy Rush
Promotional photo shows five women in costume posing for the camera. They are positioned under the title of the show.

Promotional photo for The Spice Girls tribute show Spice Wannabe. Performing live in Las Vegas on March 21, 2025.

Spice Wannabe

Calling all 90's babies! A Spice Girls tribute show is coming live to the Railhead at Boulder Station Hotel & Casino. Spice Wannabe will be performing their show for one night only, on Friday, March 21, 2025. These girls bring the same iconic costumes, choreography and five-part harmony to the stage as their namesakes. It's a high-energy evening of music that is not to be missed by any Spice Girls fan.

What To Expect From The Spice Girls Tribute Show

Just like the original Spice Girls, Spice Wannabe brings all the uptempo and fun music that fans expect. With hits like "2 Become 1", "Say You’ll Be There", "Spice Up Your Life", "Too Much", and of course, "Wannabe". The performers are professional tribute artists and are backed by the best musicians and dancers in the business.

This is the same tribute act as seen at the Excalibur Hotel & Casino, produced by SPI Entertainment, Inc. Perez Hilton commented on this show on Facebook, saying it was like watching the real thing. The performers not only sing like the original band, but they also engage the audience in British accents.

The costumes are on point for all five performers. So whether their favorite is Baby, Posh, Sporty, Scary or Ginger, fans will be delighted with the look and sound of this group. The Spice Wannabe performers are not only talented, but very charming. You can see their personalities from their interview on KTNV's The Morning Blend.

Tickets for Spice Wannabe start at $25 and are available through Ticketmaster. There is also a VIP ticket package available that includes a meet and greet with the performers after the show. The performance starts at 8 p.m. with doors opening at 7 p.m. This show is for guests 21 and older only.

Wendy RushEditor
Wendy Rush is the midday host on one of Vegas's top stations, 96.3 KKLZ. She has been with the station for ten years and comes with a diverse career background. In addition to being a radio host, Wendy has lived the Vegas life as an entertainer. She has been a celebrity impersonator, rock band singer, and improv comedian. As a content creator for 96.3 KKLZ, Wendy writes about music, celebrities, mental health and wellness, and life as a Las Vegas local.
