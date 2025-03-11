ContestsEvents

Group Therapy: Should Mom Just Leave The Kid Sitting There

As parents we all deal with this at one time or another. In Group Therapy, a kid is throwing a tantrum, should we just leave him sitting there? One mother…

Mike O'Brian
Kid throwing a tantrum in front of mom.

A mom shopping has a kid throwing a tantrum.

Antonio_Diaz via Getty Images

As parents we all deal with this at one time or another. In Group Therapy, a kid is throwing a tantrum, should we just leave him sitting there? One mother asking if she did, is she considered a "bad" mom?

On The Mike & Carla Morning Show, one mom emailed us and said that she was shopping when her kid had a meltdown. She said she tried to talk to her 4 year old, but nothing worked. So, she decided to leave the boy in the aisle and basically said, "if you're going to do this, just sit there and I will be back!"

Of course the kid quickly got up, started running for his mom and it was all good. Until she was checking out when another woman confronted her. She was saying what a bad mom she was for leaving her kid in the middle of the aisle.

Should You J

And that's what she wanted to know! Was she indeed a "bad" mom for doing that? Right off the bat, Mike O'Brian related a story similar to the mom's. His own daughter, at the time, only 4 or 5, sitting on the floor crying...Mike told her, "...are you going to do this for a while, because I have some shopping to do!"

Needless to say, his daughter picked herself up and got back in the shopping cart. All was good...but The M&C Morning Show wanted to know where you draw the line?

Most of the listeners that called in and texted in were in support of "mom", except for one! Many of those joining the conversation said that they have done the same thing. And that the woman who came up to her at the checkout counter should mind her own business.

See what you think after spending a couple of minutes listening to the session...and enjoy!

KidsMomtemper tantrum
Mike O'BrianEditor
Mike O’Brian is the Program Director and Morning Show host on 96.3 KKLZ in Las Vegas, along with Carla Rea. He has been with the Beasley Media Group for almost 23 years. Mike was named one of the “Best Program Directors In America” by Radio Ink magazine. Over the years, “The Mike & Carla Morning Show” have been presented with a number of proclamations for their work in the community and numerous awards. Having lived in Las Vegas for over 35 years, he writes articles on living in Las Vegas, sports, and odd stories happening within the state of Nevada. Mike is the host of the morning show and program director of 96.3 KKLZ/Las Vegas. He has been doing mornings in Las Vegas for the past 38 years. Over the years, he has hosted a numerous amount of community events and has been the P.A. announcer for a number of sports teams in Las Vegas. He has written on living in Las Vegas, the sports teams here, as well as odd & little-known facts about Las Vegas & Nevada.
Related Stories
Tipping In The Hospitality Industry: Fair Or Not?
Mike & Carla Morning ShowTipping In The Hospitality Industry: Fair Or Not?Carla Rea
A guy pronouncing a word differently to a woman.
Mike & Carla Morning ShowWhy Are You Saying That Word Like ThatMike O'Brian
Diamonds set in earrings, in a earring box.
Mike & Carla Morning ShowThief Swallows $770,000 Worth of Diamonds He StoleMorty
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect