Group Therapy: Should Mom Just Leave The Kid Sitting There

As parents we all deal with this at one time or another. In Group Therapy, a kid is throwing a tantrum, should we just leave him sitting there? One mother asking if she did, is she considered a "bad" mom?

On The Mike & Carla Morning Show, one mom emailed us and said that she was shopping when her kid had a meltdown. She said she tried to talk to her 4 year old, but nothing worked. So, she decided to leave the boy in the aisle and basically said, "if you're going to do this, just sit there and I will be back!"

Of course the kid quickly got up, started running for his mom and it was all good. Until she was checking out when another woman confronted her. She was saying what a bad mom she was for leaving her kid in the middle of the aisle.

And that's what she wanted to know! Was she indeed a "bad" mom for doing that? Right off the bat, Mike O'Brian related a story similar to the mom's. His own daughter, at the time, only 4 or 5, sitting on the floor crying...Mike told her, "...are you going to do this for a while, because I have some shopping to do!"

Needless to say, his daughter picked herself up and got back in the shopping cart. All was good...but The M&C Morning Show wanted to know where you draw the line?

Most of the listeners that called in and texted in were in support of "mom", except for one! Many of those joining the conversation said that they have done the same thing. And that the woman who came up to her at the checkout counter should mind her own business.