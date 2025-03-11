GenX Takeover Bringing Comedy Tour To Las Vegas

Anyone who has spent time swiping through Facebook reels has seen at least one of the GenXers. The basic meat of most of their videos is comparing generations and explaining why Gen X is superior. Now four of these social media stars have joined forces to bring one night of comedy to Las Vegas.

Stars Joining The GenX Takeover Comedy Tour

The GenX Takeover has been touring the country since September and they're landing in Las Vegas on April 10, 2025. That means you can procrastinate on those taxes just a little longer and go get some serious belly laughs instead. All four GenXers bring a humor to the stage (and screen) that combines real stories with serious cynicism.

The Real Slim Sherri, known for her laid back sarcasm about generation gaps, will bring her unique brand of humor to the stage. Combining a sharp wit and blunt candor about things like growing up as a Latchkey kid to the trials of growing older. Slim Sherri also brings a deep passion for mental health and helping people live their most authentic life without apologizing.

Next up is Jon Wellington. Known on social media as the Dadbod Veteran, or simply DBV. Wellington was an overnight sensation on social media when his "Pizza Delivery Before GPS" video went viral on Tik Tok. Now he is the co-host of the "Check Your Feelings" podcast on YouTube and the "Coffee and Creators" interview series.

Also on this tour is Nick Harrison, also known as "The Professor" due to his past career as a teacher. Harrison brings a lighter side of comedy to the GenX Takeover Tour. His passion is to make people smile when the world encourages them to frown. And he usually does it by being unpredictable. So you never know what he might do on the stage. If he looks familiar, it might be because you've seen him on NBC’s Hot Wheels Ultimate Challenge or WWE’s The Bump.

And the GenX Takeover comedy tour would not be complete with Kelly Manno. Dubbed "everyone’s best friend in their head", Manno has gained a following on social media with her charm. She's that high energy friend from high school that is surely going to get you into an awkward situation somehow. And she brings all that to the stage on this tour.

The GenX Takeoever comedy tour is stopping in Las Vegas for only one night. The show will be at the Palms casino on April 10 at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $60 with a $120 VIP option that includes a meet and greet with all four performers.