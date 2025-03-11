Claussen Now Making Pickle Juice Available In Bottles

For pickle lovers, it's a long time coming, but now Claussen is making "pickle" juice available in ready to pour bottles! You can drink it straight, use it for cooking or cocktails!

The Mike & Carla Morning Show brought this up this morning sharing the news with pickle lovers city wide. To be clear, on the show, only Carla Rea and Morty love pickles! Mike O'Brian, not so much...never has, never will.

Besides all that, one person actually posted on Instagram how pickle juice helps her run! Gotta be honest, never thought of that, but clearly it works for this person.

Food & Wine actually put out an article on the new promotional campaign. Actually, Claussen confessed that they might have gotten the idea when pop star Dua Lipa's video went viral pouring pickle juice in with her Diet Coke.

Claussen Now Offering Pickle Juice In Bottles

You see, this is how things happen! Someone see's something, they think that's pretty ingenious, and the next thing you know you have pickle juice in a bottle.

The article also points out that the bottles will be sold in 8oz bottles in the form of six packs. However, they will only be available in three markets. Chicago, New York and Boston!

Don't think we will see them in Las Vegas very soon, but that shouldn't stop fans from making the juice themselves. Heck, chances are, most people are doing it already!

Oh, just thought we'd add the fact that pickles have remained at the top when it comes to snacks. We're talking for the past 4 years! Not sure how, but people just seem to love them.

Nonetheless, if you are a fan, you might want to reach out to your family and friends in those 3 markets mentioned above. See if they can't make the deal!