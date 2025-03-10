Jon Bon Jovi on What’s Next for Bon Jovi

The future of Bon Jovi continues to be a bit up in the air due to Jon Bon Jovi’s ongoing recovery from his vocal cord surgery. However, he did offer a positive update in a new interview.



Speaking with Sound On Sound, JBJ talked about the latest Bon Jovi album, Forever, which came out in June 2024. Jon said the band is “very proud” of Forever and considers it the best album the band has released “since ‘Lost Highway’ or at least ‘Have a Nice Day.’”



As far as what’s next for the band, Jon said they’re working on a re-release of Forever that would feature re-worked versions of the songs with guest vocalists.



“My focus moving forward is on the re-release of ‘Forever,’ and God willing, getting back out on the road and running that project through its life.”