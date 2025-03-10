ContestsEvents

Immersive Disney Animation Experience Wrapping Up Final Days

If you have little ones, or you’re a kid at heart, you might want to head over to the Lighthouse ArtSpace in Las Vegas. They have an immersive Disney animation…

Wendy Rush
Two cute beautiful schoolgirls look up with surprise and interest in the museum. Children's education concept

Lighthouse ArtSpace always has different interactive art experiences. But the Disney one is especially fun for kids.

Sergii Petroshchuk/Getty Images

If you have little ones, or you're a kid at heart, you might want to head over to the Lighthouse ArtSpace in Las Vegas. They have an immersive Disney animation installment happening and they just did their final extension. Which means fans only have a short time to check it out before it's gone.

The art installment opened in March of 2023 and was supposed to close in January 2024. But due to popular demand, the show was extended several times. However, this will be the last extension for the exhibit. With the final day being on March 27, 2025.

The Lighthouse ArtSpace is located on the Las Vegas Strip. Adjacent to the ARIA resort at the Shops at Crystals. The space was designed specifically for immersive art experiences. Besides the Disney Animation experience, they also currently have an immersive Van Gogh installment on display.

Disney Animation Experience: What To Expect

Visitors at the Disney animation experience will be taken inside all of their favorite Disney animated films. Guests will be able to walk inside the Casita with Maribel. Or be at Pride Rock in that moment when Simba was first presented to the animal kingdom. Or even ride on a carpet with Jasmin and Aladdin. And that's just the beginning. All of the films from the Walt Disney Animation Studios will be there.

Fans will be able to see their favorite films come to life in state-of-the-art projections. Motion-sensing technology will let them walk on flowers that move on the floor. And real bubbles will bring being under the sea with Ariel into the third dimension. It's a must-see for any Disney fan.

Tickets for the Disney animation experience at Lighthouse ArtSpace start at $29 and have just a few days left. The last day will be March 27, 2025.

Disney
Wendy RushEditor
Wendy Rush is the midday host on one of Vegas's top stations, 96.3 KKLZ. She has been with the station for ten years and comes with a diverse career background. In addition to being a radio host, Wendy has lived the Vegas life as an entertainer. She has been a celebrity impersonator, rock band singer, and improv comedian. As a content creator for 96.3 KKLZ, Wendy writes about music, celebrities, mental health and wellness, and life as a Las Vegas local.
