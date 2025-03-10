ContestsEvents

Harry Potter Parody Show At Horseshoe Las Vegas

If you’re a fan of Harry Potter, or just a fan of parodies, there’s a new show in town for you. Potted Potter is a one…make that a two-man show…

Wendy Rush
If you're a fan of Harry Potter, or just a fan of parodies, there's a new show in town for you. Potted Potter is a one...make that a two-man show with all the energy of a full ensemble. They take their audience down memory lane as they recreate not one, but all seven of the famed Harry Potter books.

That's a lot of content to fit into just over an hour. But these comedy duos manage to get it done in their 70-minute show. And, sure, it might mean more to those who have seen the Harry Potter movies or read the books. But that's definitely not a requirement to get your laugh on with these two. They deliver the material in such a way that the comedy prevails more than the storyline.

Potted Potter has a style that's very similar to an improv show. One actor reads from a Harry Potter book while the other acts out the storyline like it's his first time hearing it. Which makes for some funny seemingly-impromptu moments of discovery for audience and actor alike.

One such moment comes right out of the gate. At the beginning of show has one actor introducing Potter as the first book's protagonist. Followed by the other actor saying hello in a normal, post-puberty voice that you would expect from an adult actor. When the narrator clarifies that the boy is just eleven, the second actor quickly repeats his hello but in a much higher register. And hilarity ensues for the next 68 minutes.

Potted Potter is a touring show that's been at it since 2006. They have performances in many cities across the globe. Different actors in each production are performing the same script. But always just two actors representing over 300 characters from the Harry Potter franchise. It's a whirlwind of wigs, costume changes, and lots of physical comedy.

Tickets for Potted Potter in Las Vegas are available now through Ticketmaster. Ticket prices start at $52.99 for a matinee. Shows run at the Imagine Showroom at Horseshoe Las Vegas from now through December 30, 2025.

Wendy RushEditor
Wendy Rush is the midday host on one of Vegas's top stations, 96.3 KKLZ. She has been with the station for ten years and comes with a diverse career background. In addition to being a radio host, Wendy has lived the Vegas life as an entertainer. She has been a celebrity impersonator, rock band singer, and improv comedian. As a content creator for 96.3 KKLZ, Wendy writes about music, celebrities, mental health and wellness, and life as a Las Vegas local.
