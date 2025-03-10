ContestsEvents

Chicago Performing Final Shows In Las Vegas

Does anybody really know what time it is? Indeed we do. It’s time to head over to the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas to see Chicago perform before they’re gone….

Wendy Rush
Lou Pardini, Tony Obrohta, Brett Simons, James Pankow, Walfredo Reyes Jr., Ray Herrmann, Ramon Yslas, Lee Loughnane, Robert Lamm and Neil Donell of the band Chicago perform at The Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee.

Lou Pardini, Tony Obrohta, Brett Simons, James Pankow, Walfredo Reyes Jr., Ray Herrmann, Ramon Yslas, Lee Loughnane, Robert Lamm and Neil Donell of the band Chicago perform at The Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Does anybody really know what time it is? Indeed we do. It's time to head over to the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas to see Chicago perform before they're gone. The iconic band, hailed as the Rock and Roll band with horns, is currently playing at the Venetian Theatre. And they've only got a few shows left.

Chicago Wrapping Up Residency On March 15

Chicago kicked off their run of shows at the Venetian on February 28 to a packed audience. Bringing fans all the hits they remember from the band's 60 years of music. Chicago is the first American band to have an album in the Top 40 for six decades in a row. That's a lot of hits to pack into one night of entertainment.

And pack it they do. The recent setlists for the band's tour has brought over twenty-five songs to the stage in any given show. With fan favorites like "If You Leave Me Now", "Hard To Say I'm Sorry", and "You're The Inspiration".

With so many years of music under their collective belt, the band's line-up has changed a lot over the years. But three original members are on this tour performing at the Venetian. Robert Lamm, playing keyboards and doing vocals, Lee Loughnane on trumpet and vocals, and James Pankow playing trombone.

Other members on this tour include Neil Donell on vocals, Loren Gold on keyboards and vocals, Tony Obrohta on guitar, Eric Baines on percussion, Ray Herrmann on saxophone and flute, Ramon "Ray" Yslas on percussion, and Wally Reyes, Jr. on drums.

With only a few shows left, Chicago fans shouldn't wait to get their tickets for the Venetian Theatre. They start at $45 and are available on Ticketmaster. The last show for this run is Saturday, March 15, 2025.

Want to see who else is performing in Las Vegas? Check out our concert calendar.

ChicagoConcertVenetian Theatre
Wendy RushEditor
Wendy Rush is the midday host on one of Vegas's top stations, 96.3 KKLZ. She has been with the station for ten years and comes with a diverse career background. In addition to being a radio host, Wendy has lived the Vegas life as an entertainer. She has been a celebrity impersonator, rock band singer, and improv comedian. As a content creator for 96.3 KKLZ, Wendy writes about music, celebrities, mental health and wellness, and life as a Las Vegas local.
Related Stories
Round black eyeglasses and brown magic wand isolated on white background.
Las Vegas LocalHarry Potter Parody Show At Horseshoe Las VegasWendy Rush
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 01: (L-R) Drummer Matt Flynn, singer Adam Levine, guitarist James Valentine and keyboardist P.J. Morton of Maroon 5 during The Event hosted by the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation at MGM Grand Garden Arena on October 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Las Vegas LocalThings To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend: March 7-March 9Slone Terranella
Background photo of vendor tents in an outdoor town festival or farmer's market with a brick sidewalk in the middle.
Las Vegas LocalThe Night Market Is Back At Tivoli VillageWendy Rush
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect