Chicago Performing Final Shows In Las Vegas

Does anybody really know what time it is? Indeed we do. It's time to head over to the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas to see Chicago perform before they're gone. The iconic band, hailed as the Rock and Roll band with horns, is currently playing at the Venetian Theatre. And they've only got a few shows left.

Chicago Wrapping Up Residency On March 15

Chicago kicked off their run of shows at the Venetian on February 28 to a packed audience. Bringing fans all the hits they remember from the band's 60 years of music. Chicago is the first American band to have an album in the Top 40 for six decades in a row. That's a lot of hits to pack into one night of entertainment.

And pack it they do. The recent setlists for the band's tour has brought over twenty-five songs to the stage in any given show. With fan favorites like "If You Leave Me Now", "Hard To Say I'm Sorry", and "You're The Inspiration".

With so many years of music under their collective belt, the band's line-up has changed a lot over the years. But three original members are on this tour performing at the Venetian. Robert Lamm, playing keyboards and doing vocals, Lee Loughnane on trumpet and vocals, and James Pankow playing trombone.

Other members on this tour include Neil Donell on vocals, Loren Gold on keyboards and vocals, Tony Obrohta on guitar, Eric Baines on percussion, Ray Herrmann on saxophone and flute, Ramon "Ray" Yslas on percussion, and Wally Reyes, Jr. on drums.

With only a few shows left, Chicago fans shouldn't wait to get their tickets for the Venetian Theatre. They start at $45 and are available on Ticketmaster. The last show for this run is Saturday, March 15, 2025.