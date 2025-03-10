ContestsEvents

Athletics Bring on Marc Badain as President, Put Up $1 Billion for Las Vegas Stadium

The Athletics have chosen Marc Badain as their next president as the franchise transitions to its new destination: Las Vegas. A veteran sports executive, Badain was president of Oak View Group…

Jennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 08: President Marc Badain of the Athletics watches battling practice before a spring training game between the Athletics and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Las Vegas Ballpark on March 08, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Athletics defeated the Diamondbacks 4-2.

 (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)

The Athletics have chosen Marc Badain as their next president as the franchise transitions to its new destination: Las Vegas. A veteran sports executive, Badain was president of Oak View Group Las Vegas and was a principal figure in the Raiders' relocation to Las Vegas and the construction of Allegiant Stadium.

Badain's appointment comes as the Athletics transition to their new home. Owner John Fisher has committed $1 billion toward a state-of-the-art ballpark, which will be supplemented by $380 million in public funding approved by Nevada lawmakers.

"We are excited to welcome Marc to the Athletics," said A's owner, John Fisher. "His vast experience, particularly his work on the opening of Allegiant Stadium and overseeing the Raiders' move to Las Vegas, makes him a great addition to our team at this pivotal moment. His leadership, commitment to the community, and ability to oversee transformative projects will be key as we look to build a strong and successful future in Southern Nevada."

The proposed ballpark, to be built on the site of the former Tropicana Hotel, is designed with modern touches like club space, suites, and general admission seating that puts fans closer to the field. Las Vegas Stadium Authority Board displayed new renderings of the future stadium it approved, with operational areas, player facilities, and state-of-the-art cooling under the seats in the lower seating bowl to counter the desert heat.

 With Badain at the helm, the Raiders' move to Las Vegas should proceed without histrionics, making the transition to a new city fruitful. His experience with stadium development and community engagement will be instrumental in shaping the A's future in Southern Nevada.

