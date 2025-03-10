Ann Wilson on Why She’s Performing in a Wheelchair and Sling

Heart recently kicked off their rescheduled Royal Flush tour dates, but Ann Wilson has noticeably been performing while sitting in a wheelchair with her left arm in a sling. Considering the singer's [inlink id="heart-postpones-2024-tour-ann-wilson-chemotherapy" text="recent cancer treatment"], fans expressed understandable concerns. Fortunately, Wilson has set the record straight.



On her recently launched podcast, After Dinner Thinks with Ann Wilson, she explains about her current condition: "It's not about cancer, it's about me being a klutz." Wilson says she fell in a parking lot just days before the kick-off of the tour and broke her left elbow in three places. This injury required pins and screws in order to set her elbow up to heal properly.



Wilson further explained, "The pain level is still way too much to take it out of the sling, so I chose to sit because then I can just concentrate on singing and not keeping my balance and having somebody out there catching me when I reel to the side."



Wilson indicated that this situation is temporary and says, " ... I'll be up and out of it after a while."



The good news is that her current injuries haven't gotten in the way of Wilson singing, which is wonderful news for fans. Heart's next show is tonight (March 6) in Phoenix. A full list of upcoming shows is below.