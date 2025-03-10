ContestsEvents

2025 Rock Hall Fan Vote: Current Standings

About a month into the 2025 Rock Hall Fan Vote, and there is a clear leader in fan bases turning out with their support. That fan base, unsurprisingly, belongs to…

About a month into the 2025 Rock Hall Fan Vote, and there is a clear leader in fan bases turning out with their support.

That fan base, unsurprisingly, belongs to Phish, who have amassed a nearly 70,000 vote lead on Billy Idol, who is currently in second place. As of publishing, the 2025 Rock Hall Fan Vote has received over 1.28 million total votes, and the current standings are as follows:

1. Phish: 193,115
2. Billy Idol: 123,489
3. Bad Company: 120,981
4. Soundgarden: 116,348
5. Cyndi Lauper: 110,277
6. Joe Cocker: 105,768
7. Chubby Checker: 94,347
8. The Black Crowes: 82,157
9. Mariah Carey: 78,620
10. Joy Division + New Order: 62,926
11. Outkast: 60,355
12. The White Stripes: 59,628
13. Oasis: 56,921
14. Maná: 22,107

The 2025 Rock Hall Fan Vote will run until April 21. Fans can vote once per day for seven artists at Vote.RockHall.com. Once the voting period is over, the top seven artists will make up the Fans Ballot, which will be counted among all submitted ballots.

As previously reported, the 2025 inductees will be announced in late April. This year's induction ceremony will take place in Los Angeles. The exact date of the ceremony is currently unknown, but it will t

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
