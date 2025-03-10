2025 Rock Hall Fan Vote: Current Standings

That fan base, unsurprisingly, belongs to Phish, who have amassed a nearly 70,000 vote lead on Billy Idol, who is currently in second place. As of publishing, the 2025 Rock Hall Fan Vote has received over 1.28 million total votes, and the current standings are as follows:

The 2025 Rock Hall Fan Vote will run until April 21. Fans can vote once per day for seven artists at Vote.RockHall.com. Once the voting period is over, the top seven artists will make up the Fans Ballot, which will be counted among all submitted ballots.



[inlink id="rock-hall-2025-nominees" text="As previously reported"], the 2025 inductees will be announced in late April. This year's induction ceremony will take place in Los Angeles. The exact date of the ceremony is currently unknown, but it will t