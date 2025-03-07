Win Tickets to Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band
Ringo Starr is coming back to Vegas! Don’t miss the former Beetles star at his newest residency coming to the Venetian this September! Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band…
Don't miss the former Beetles star at his newest residency coming to the Venetian this September! Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band are sure to play the hits of his career! You can grab your tickets below before they sell out!
Starting Monday, listen to the Mike & Carla Morning Show and Geno for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band at the Venetian in September!
How to Enter: Listen to Win
- Dates of Contests: 3/10/25 - 3/14/25
- How winners are selected: Caller 9, May be asked to participate in trivia
- When the winner is selected: 6a - 5p
- How many times a person can enter: 1
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners will be selected: 10
- Prize description: Two (2) tickets to Ringo Starr at The Venetian in September 2025
- Prize value: $160
- Prize provided by: LiveNation
