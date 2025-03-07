UNLV Football Reaches Historic Top 25 Ranking, Earns County Honor After 11-Win Season

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 16: The UNLV Rebels celebrate their 40-37 victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores at Allegiant Stadium on September 16, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The UNLV Football team wrapped up its 2024 season with a record-setting 11-3 tally, a first-ever national Top 25 ranking, and victory in the LA Bowl vs. California. It also put the Rebels into their first postseason win since 2000 under Interim Head Coach Del Alexander, laying the groundwork for Head Coach Dan Mullen to take the reins. "How's that for a substitute teacher?" Alexander quipped after the game, celebrating the team's remarkable turnaround.

Under their success on the field, UNLV blazed a trail in academics, logging a record-setting 3.17 cumulative GPA in the fall semester, the highest in program history. The team also had 40 student-athletes honored as Academic All-Mountain West honorees, including three First Team Academic All-Americans, the most in the nation.

The Rebels also received individual honors, as Jackson Woodard was named Conference Defensive Player of the Year, and Ricky White III earned Conference Special Team Player of the Year. Four players were also named All-Americans, further establishing the program's development and national prominence.

The Clark County Board of Commissioners honored the UNLV Football team on Mar. 4 for its accomplishments. Chairman Tick Segerblom presented an official proclamation emphasizing the team's success both on the field and in the classroom. Harper, Mullen, and several student-athletes in attendance expressed appreciation for the community's support.