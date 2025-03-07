ContestsEvents

A’s Launch Las Vegas Season Ticket Waitlist with $19.01 Deposit Fee

The Oakland Athletics are officially transitioning to West Sacramento. They will play here for the next three seasons before relocating permanently to Las Vegas in 2028. This marks a unique…

Jennifer Eggleston
OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - MAY 16: Esteury Ruiz #1 of the Oakland Athletics celebrates after hitting a walk-off single in the bottom of the twelfth inning at RingCentral Coliseum on May 16, 2023 in Oakland, California.

 (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

The Oakland Athletics are officially transitioning to West Sacramento. They will play here for the next three seasons before relocating permanently to Las Vegas in 2028. This marks a unique period in Major League Baseball history, as the team will not include a city designation, instead being referred to simply as the Athletics or A's, with ‘ATH' as their official box score abbreviation.

The first home game of the 2025 season is set for Mar. 31 at Sutter Health Park against the Chicago Cubs, where the A's will share the venue with the Sacramento River Cats. In the meantime, the team is preparing for the season by participating in a weekend series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

As the move to Las Vegas nears, the Athletics are offering fans priority access to season tickets for their new ballpark, which is set to open in 2028 on the former Tropicana Casino Hotel site. Beginning Mar. 7, 2025, fans can join the Las Vegas season tickets waitlist with a $19.01 deposit, a nod to the team's founding year of 1901. Priority access will be granted to current A's season ticket holders, Las Vegas Aviators season ticket members, and Clark County residents. Further details on ticket sales and seat selection will be provided to those who sign up.

The new $1.75 billion ballpark on the Las Vegas Strip is expected to break ground in April 2025. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred and the Las Vegas Stadium Authority have confirmed that construction is progressing as planned. Manfred previously stated, “It's full steam ahead.” The A's are scheduled to update the stadium authority on their progress at a meeting on Thursday.

For fans unable to attend games in person, Las Vegas Ballpark matchups will be broadcast on Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network and FOX5. First pitches are scheduled for just after 1:00 p.m. each game day.

Jennifer EgglestonWriter
