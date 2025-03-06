Things To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend: March 7-March 9

Las Vegas is set for an exciting weekend of entertainment, with a forecast of 40 F to 64 F and partly sunny skies. From the vibrant First Friday Art Celebration in the Arts District to Maroon 5's highly anticipated residency at Park MGM, there's something for everyone. Sports fans can cheer on the Vegas Golden Knights as they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins. Las Vegas has it all this weekend, whether it's art, music, or sports.

First Friday Art Celebration

First Friday Art Celebration is more than just a monthly arts and culture festival in the Las Vegas Arts District; it's a movement dedicated to supporting local artists, musicians, and makers. As a 501(c)3 nonprofit, the First Friday Foundation has spent over 20 years fostering creativity through community outreach, artistic opportunities, and education initiatives for Clark County School District students.

Maroon 5: The Las Vegas Residency

Following a sold-out return to Las Vegas, three-time Grammy Award-winning band Maroon 5 has announced their return to Dolby Live at Park MGM in 2025. Due to high demand, the multi-platinum group will add eight more performances to " Maroon 5: The Las Vegas Residency," giving fans another chance to experience their electrifying live show.

RuPaul's Drag Race LIVE!

"RuPaul's Drag Race LIVE!" is a high-energy spectacle on the Las Vegas Strip, bringing the glam, drama, and fierce performances of "RuPaul's Drag Race" to the stage. Held at the Flamingo Showroom, the show transforms the venue into RuPaul's iconic Werk Room, where a rotating cast of Drag Race alums delivers jaw-dropping lip-syncs, stunning runway moments, and electrifying choreography. With six performances a week, past queens have included Jaida Essence Hall, Asia O'Hara, Aquaria, and Kennedy Davenport.

Other Events

Las Vegas is buzzing with exciting events, from world-class music to thrilling sports action. Whether you're looking to dance under the dome with DJ CLA, enjoy a night of jazz with Branford Marsalis, or catch the Vegas Golden Knights in action against the Pittsburgh Penguins, there's plenty to experience.