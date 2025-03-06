Sphere Entertainment Launches Online Shop for Popular ‘Orbi’ Character Merchandise
Orbi, the giant yellow emoji that has captivated audiences around the world since debuting in September, has gone from a digital display to a global cultural icon with the help of Sphere Entertainment Co. Having made his debut on the Sphere's Exosphere right before U2's 100-date residency, Orbi quickly emerged as a must-see legacy figure—and millions of non-U2 tourists flocked to snap selfies with the expressive character.
The Sphere's Exosphere, the largest LED in the world, comprises around 1.2 million LED pucks, each containing 48 diodes that bring Orbi's dynamic, ever-changing expressions to life. Throughout the year, Orbi transforms its looks to celebrate holidays and seasons, donning designs that reflect the dog days of summer heat, Halloween, New Year's, and winter weather designed to keep fans engaged and improve the aesthetic.
With Orbi's growing popularity, Sphere Entertainment Co. has launched a new e-commerce platform, shop.thesphere.com, beginning Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2025. The platform will offer a selection of Orbi Collection items, such as T-shirts, hoodies, trucker hats, tote bags, and baby onesies. With this expansion, fans across the globe can engage with the brand and celebrate their passion for Orbi outside Las Vegas.
"Orbi has emerged as a global phenomenon and cultural milestone, exciting audiences in Las Vegas and the social media space with its multitudes of already popular forms," Chandra Allison, the executive vice president of Sphere Entertainment Co., said in a statement.
Orbi's journey from a high-tech visual showpiece to a pop culture phenomenon is powered by its massive exposure, engaging design, and growing global presence within merchandise. All the while, Orbi—as sights of its expressive charm continue to fill up the Las Vegas skyline, and an online store makes its brand available to fans everywhere—is redefining what it means for entertainment to thrive in the digital age.