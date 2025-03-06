Sphere Entertainment Launches Online Shop for Popular ‘Orbi’ Character Merchandise

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 30: An emoji face and an “I Voted” sticker are displayed at Sphere on October 30, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 17,600-seat, 366-foot-tall, 516-foot-wide music and entertainment venue is the largest spherical structure on Earth and features an Exosphere with a 580,000-square-foot display, the largest LED screen in the world.

Orbi, the giant yellow emoji that has captivated audiences around the world since debuting in September, has gone from a digital display to a global cultural icon with the help of Sphere Entertainment Co. Having made his debut on the Sphere's Exosphere right before U2's 100-date residency, Orbi quickly emerged as a must-see legacy figure—and millions of non-U2 tourists flocked to snap selfies with the expressive character.

The Sphere's Exosphere, the largest LED in the world, comprises around 1.2 million LED pucks, each containing 48 diodes that bring Orbi's dynamic, ever-changing expressions to life. Throughout the year, Orbi transforms its looks to celebrate holidays and seasons, donning designs that reflect the dog days of summer heat, Halloween, New Year's, and winter weather designed to keep fans engaged and improve the aesthetic.

With Orbi's growing popularity, Sphere Entertainment Co. has launched a new e-commerce platform, shop.thesphere.com, beginning Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2025. The platform will offer a selection of Orbi Collection items, such as T-shirts, hoodies, trucker hats, tote bags, and baby onesies. With this expansion, fans across the globe can engage with the brand and celebrate their passion for Orbi outside Las Vegas.

"Orbi has emerged as a global phenomenon and cultural milestone, exciting audiences in Las Vegas and the social media space with its multitudes of already popular forms," Chandra Allison, the executive vice president of Sphere Entertainment Co., said in a statement.