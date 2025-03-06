New AI-Powered Hotel Otonomus Coming to Las Vegas with Personal Guest Experiences

Under founder and CEO Philippe Ziade, Growth Holdings, an umbrella organization managing more than 60 companies worldwide, has combined advanced artificial intelligence and luxury hospitality, promising an effortlessly customized guest experience.

Otonomus is powered by an AI-enabled booking engine that gives guests control over every element of their stay, from room selection to the desired human interaction. The AI learns and refines personalized services over time as guests complete the hotel's gamified onboarding questionnaire with their consent. This analytic approach allows the entire system to predict when needs are due, fine-tune room temperatures, curate recommendations to diners, and optimize entertainment before guests even ask for it.

"Our AI-driven system learns and adapts to individual preferences, allowing us to anticipate needs before they arise. Imagine walking into a hotel where everything – from your room temperature to your dining preferences — is customized just for you. We are not just meeting guest expectations; we are exceeding them at every turn," said Philippe Ziade, founder of Otonomus.

Otonomus will include four signature dining concepts: authentic Lebanese fare by Top Chef winner Charbel Hayek, American-Italian cuisine with a modern twist, and a refined speakeasy lounge overlooking the Las Vegas Strip. Guests can also take advantage of two pools — one for families and one for grown-ups — surrounded by a landscaped courtyard, event spaces, 24-hour smart luggage storage lockers, and the O-Bar, which will offer specialty cocktails. The hotel's mission is focused on sustainability, with Tesla Superchargers and EV charging stations on-site.

While riskier innovations, such as flying taxis and driverless delivery vehicles, have dominated the conversation around transportation, the hotel industry, with its dream of worldwide human connection, may struggle to find a balance between its pioneering technology and its critics, who ask, "Does AI-driven hospitality take away the human touch?" AI's dependency on publicly available data has also raised privacy concerns. For its part, the hotel insists that all data are used with the guest's blessing, finding ways to personalize without oversharing.