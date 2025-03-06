Las Vegas Strip Reaches Full Union Coverage as Fontainebleau Signs First Labor Deal

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 13: A view of the atmosphere is seen during the Fontainebleau Las Vegas Star-Studded Grand Opening Celebration on December 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Culinary and Bartenders Unions have reached a historic agreement with Fontainebleau Las Vegas, marking the first time in the 90-year history of the Las Vegas Strip that all casino resorts are 100% unionized. This milestone results from a year-long process and the dedicated efforts of thousands of hospitality workers.

The journey began when the unions entered a card-check neutrality agreement with Fontainebleau, officially opening on Dec. 13, 2023. Negotiations started in August 2024, with a committee of 150 Fontainebleau workers representing nearly 3,300 employees, including guest room attendants, food servers, porters, bellhops, cooks, bartenders, and kitchen staff.

The tentative deal was reached on Dec. 19, 2024, following months of negotiations, and ratified on Dec. 30, 2024, passing with 99.6 percent support among union membership. The contract became effective Jan. 1, 2025, and will continue through Sept. 30, 2028.

The union celebrated the achievement, recognizing the decades of organizing that led to this moment. "The Culinary Union celebrates the achievement of the Las Vegas Strip being 100% union with Fontainebleau Las Vegas workers and recognizes all of the Culinary Union members, past and present, who organized to win a better future for those to come."

Workers at a Las Vegas hotel stick to their demands and win a union contract with strong wages, job security, and benefits.

The Fontainebleau contract represents the culmination of one of the largest labor victories in Las Vegas history, solidifying the Strip as a fully unionized workforce. This is a stepping stone to improved working conditions and long-term stability for casino resort employees.