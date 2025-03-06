Inside the 57th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Festival & Parade with the Southern Nevada Sons & Daughters of Erin

Get ready to paint the town green! The 57th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Festival & Parade returns to Downtown Henderson, celebrating Irish pride, community spirit, and family fun. Organized by the Southern Nevada Sons & Daughters of Erin (SNSDOE), this beloved event is a cornerstone of the community, drawing both locals and visitors to enjoy the festivities.

In a recent interview, Sean Clark from SNSDOE shared insights into the festival’s rich history and the work that goes into bringing the celebration to life each year. According to Clark, the festival is not only a fun-filled event but also a way to preserve and share Irish heritage. “It’s a chance for everyone to come together, whether you’re Irish or just Irish at heart,” he said. His passion for the event reflects the organization’s mission to foster a deeper appreciation for Irish culture while providing a space for people to connect and celebrate shared traditions.

The festival offers something for everyone, including a vibrant parade featuring colorful floats, traditional Irish dancers, and the stirring sounds of bagpipes. Attendees can also enjoy live entertainment, cultural displays, and a variety of delicious Irish cuisine. Whether you're a long-time resident or new to the area, the festival provides a unique opportunity to experience the warmth and pride of the Irish-American community.

The celebration takes place in Downtown Henderson and promises a weekend packed with activities. From the lively parade to family-friendly entertainment, there’s no shortage of ways to enjoy the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day. The event has grown significantly over the years, becoming one of the most anticipated cultural celebrations in the region. It not only brings joy to participants but also supports local businesses and strengthens community ties.