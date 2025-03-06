Golden Knights Sign Three Prospects to Entry-Level Contracts, Including 6-foot-7 OHL Star

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – FEBRUARY 06: Adin Hill #33 and Brayden McNabb #3 of the Vegas Golden Knights celebrate their 3-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on February 06, 2025 in Newark, New Jersey.

The Vegas Golden Knights signed three promising forwards to three entry-level contracts: Trent Swick, Braeden Bowman, and Kai Uchacz. The signings also demonstrate the organization's intention to stockpile young talent as they plan for the future.

Swick signed a three-year entry-level contract on Mar. 1, as General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced. The 6-foot-7 wing has emerged for the Kitchener Rangers of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), ranked second on the team with 57 points (26 goals, 31 assists) in 55 games. He had 62 points in 63 games last season, with a +24 rating and five goals in seven playoff games. Swick, an alternate captain, was chosen by the Golden Knights in the sixth round (180th overall) of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft in Las Vegas. He was also heavy in the lineup during the team's development camp in July 2024.

The Golden Knights also signed Bowman and Uchacz to two-year entry-level contracts in addition to Swick. Both forwards are with the Henderson Silver Knights right now.

Bowman, 21, led the Guelph Storm in his final OHL season, providing leadership and a touch of postseason experience (13 playoff games) to the battening down of the hatches in Toledo. He also participated in the Golden Knights' development camp in July and was lauded for his all-around game.

Uchacz, 21, impressed at the 2024 Rookie Faceoff in Los Angeles and attended Vegas' development camp in July. His ability to do multiple things along the blue line bodes well for his potential addition to the organization's depth chart.