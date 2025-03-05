Skincare Clinic Test Shows How Ugly Your Job Is Making You Look

Skincare clinic test can help tell if this mans job stress is making him look ugly.

A skincare clinic has an online test you can take to calculate how ugly your job is making you. It's based on you skins aging.

Your Skin Looks Horrible

If you ever wanted to know how your job is affecting the way you live or even look, there's now a way to tell you. A skincare clinic has created an online test you can take. This test will calculate how your daily work is aging your skin.

The test takes things like shift patterns, regular work locations, stress levels, and physical activity, all into consideration.

How do you know if this is accurate? The skincare clinic says its all based off of scientific studies done. The test asks things like, how long do you sit at your computer daily? It also asks you how many hours you put in, in a day.

The Skincare Test Results

According to Daily Mail, there are four possible results you can get, after taking the test. You will either get a Minor, Moderate, Severe, or extreme aging result. Extreme being you're really ugly, with gray hair, frown lines, bad posture, saggy skin, jowls, bags under your eyes, and sun spots.