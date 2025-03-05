Paul McCartney is Campaigning for Joe Cocker to Get into the Rock Hall

Paul McCartney is using his massive influence to help get Joe Cocker into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.



Making the rounds on social media is a letter Sir Paul wrote to the Rock Hall touting the late singer for induction. (Rolling Stone notes the letter was initially shared by publicist Bob Merlis.)



The letter, dated February 25, reads, "Dear Rock and Rollers, I would like to suggest Mr. Joe Cocker for entry into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Joe was a great man and a fine singer whose unique style made for some fantastic performances. He sang one of our songs, 'With A Little Help From My Friends,' a version produced by Denny Cordell which was very imaginative."



He added, "All the people on the panel will be aware of the great contribution Joe made to the history of Rock and Roll. And whilst he may not have ever lobbied to be in the Hall of Fame, I know he would be extremely happy and grateful to find himself where he deserves to be amongst such illustrious company."



He signed it, "Thank you and all the best, Paul McCartney."



This isn't the first time Macca has campaigned for an artist to get into the Rock Hall. Last year, Rhino Records shared a brief clip of McCartney speaking directly to the camera. He said, "Foreigner? Not in the Hall of Fame? What the f---?!" (The whimsical f-bomb can be seen here.)



Foreigner ended up being part of the 2024 induction class of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, so maybe Sir Paul's letter will help induct Cocker. Worst-case scenario: He can always drop another f-bomb!