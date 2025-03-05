Daryl Hall Says He Will Never Reunite with John Oates

For those hoping for a reconciliation and reunion of Hall & Oates, Daryl Hall basically put the kibosh on that.

Hall shared in a new interview with The Times, "That ship has gone to the bottom of the ocean I've had a lot of surprises in my life, disappointments, betrayals, so I'm kind of used to it." (To further drive the point home, The Times titled the interview "Daryl Hall: Make up with Oates? I can't go for that.")



The Beginning of the End for Hall and Oates

[inlink id="daryl-hall-sues-john-oates-gets-restraining-order" text="In November 2023"], Hall filed a lawsuit against Oates and requested a restraining order, much to the shock of fans and the music world at large.



Little was known about the lawsuit until a handful of days later, when the [inlink id="hall-oates-why-daryl-hall-got-a-restraining-order-on-john-oates" text="Associated Press (AP) reported"] Hall's restraining order on Oates was part of a larger legal issue involving a sale of the Hall & Oates catalog and other business interests. This sale by Oates allegedly violates the terms of an existing agreement he's had with Hall.



At the time, the AP noted, "A Nashville chancery court judge issued the temporary restraining order on Nov. 16, writing that Oates and others involved in his trust can’t move to close the sale of their share of Whole Oats Enterprises LLP to Primary Wave IP Investment Management LLC until an arbitrator in a separately filed case weighs in on the deal, or until the judge’s order expires — typically within 15 days, unless a judge extends the deadline."



Little else is known about the terms of the existing business agreement between Hall and Oates. However, the AP also reported that Primary Wave IP Investment Management LLC has owned "significant interest" in the Hall and Oates catalog for the past 15 years.

John Oates and His Previous Breakup Remarks