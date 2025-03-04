WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 15: A woman holds bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos during a screening of the film Flamin Hot, hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on the South Lawn of the White House on June 15, 2023 in Washington, DC. The movie tells the story of Richard Montanez, a janitor at Frito-Lay who claimed to have created the recipe for Flamin Hot Cheetos, which turned the snack into a global phenomenon. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

A Pokémon Shaped Cheeto Sells For $88,000. We've seen this before. Food that we either make or buy that looks like something famous or popular, then they sell it for thousands of dollars. Why? Who knows but in this instance, it's no different.

I'll Take A Bag Of Cheetos Please

Most people go to their local convenient store and grab a drink and a bag of chips. Most of the time, people grab the Flamin' Hot Cheetos. But one lucky person never in their wildest dreams would know that their bag of Flamin' Hot Cheetos would contain a Cheeto worth $88,000.

A Cheeto shaped as the popular Pokémon character Charizard was found in a bag of Cheetos. Instead of eating it, they immediately saved it and posted it online. It immediately gained popularity.

The Cheeto was immediately called Cheetozard. According to Gizmodo, Goldin Auction said the Cheetozard was originally found back between 2018 and 2022 and preserved by a company called 1st & Goal Collectibles.

I'll Take It For $88,000

Goldin Auctions obtained the Cheetozard and put it up for auction and grabbed a whopping $87,840 for the small Cheetozard. The Cheeto comes in a custom holder that is designed like a Pokémon card.

The Cheetozard measures about three inches long. If you do the math, that's about $29,000 an inch.

Was this a good purchase? Will the value go up on it? It possibly could. Why? Because the market for Pokémon is at an all time high. People are so in love with the brand and franchise that anyone with a lot of money will shell it out to get a one of a kind Pokémon item. I mean people are shelling out millions of dollars for a single Pokémon card, so for someone to shell out almost $88,000 for a Cheeto shaped as a Charizard isn't shocking.