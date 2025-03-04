Pokémon Shaped Cheeto Sells For $88,000
A Pokémon Shaped Cheeto Sells For $88,000. We've seen this before. Food that we either make or buy that looks like something famous or popular, then they sell it for thousands of dollars. Why? Who knows but in this instance, it's no different.
I'll Take A Bag Of Cheetos Please
Most people go to their local convenient store and grab a drink and a bag of chips. Most of the time, people grab the Flamin' Hot Cheetos. But one lucky person never in their wildest dreams would know that their bag of Flamin' Hot Cheetos would contain a Cheeto worth $88,000.
A Cheeto shaped as the popular Pokémon character Charizard was found in a bag of Cheetos. Instead of eating it, they immediately saved it and posted it online. It immediately gained popularity.
The Cheeto was immediately called Cheetozard. According to Gizmodo, Goldin Auction said the Cheetozard was originally found back between 2018 and 2022 and preserved by a company called 1st & Goal Collectibles.
I'll Take It For $88,000
Goldin Auctions obtained the Cheetozard and put it up for auction and grabbed a whopping $87,840 for the small Cheetozard. The Cheeto comes in a custom holder that is designed like a Pokémon card.
The Cheetozard measures about three inches long. If you do the math, that's about $29,000 an inch.
Was this a good purchase? Will the value go up on it? It possibly could. Why? Because the market for Pokémon is at an all time high. People are so in love with the brand and franchise that anyone with a lot of money will shell it out to get a one of a kind Pokémon item. I mean people are shelling out millions of dollars for a single Pokémon card, so for someone to shell out almost $88,000 for a Cheeto shaped as a Charizard isn't shocking.
The real question is, will the person who purchased it, will they eat it? Cheetos don't go bad do they?