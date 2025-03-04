ContestsEvents

Pokémon Shaped Cheeto Sells For $88,000

A Pokémon Shaped Cheeto Sells For $88,000. We’ve seen this before. Food that we either make or buy that looks like something famous or popular, then they sell it for…

Morty
Someone holding a bag of Cheetos, the same flavor that the Pokémon Cheetozard was found in.

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 15: A woman holds bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos during a screening of the film Flamin Hot, hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on the South Lawn of the White House on June 15, 2023 in Washington, DC. The movie tells the story of Richard Montanez, a janitor at Frito-Lay who claimed to have created the recipe for Flamin Hot Cheetos, which turned the snack into a global phenomenon. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Alex Wong / Staff via Getty Images

A Pokémon Shaped Cheeto Sells For $88,000. We've seen this before. Food that we either make or buy that looks like something famous or popular, then they sell it for thousands of dollars. Why? Who knows but in this instance, it's no different.

I'll Take A Bag Of Cheetos Please

Most people go to their local convenient store and grab a drink and a bag of chips. Most of the time, people grab the Flamin' Hot Cheetos. But one lucky person never in their wildest dreams would know that their bag of Flamin' Hot Cheetos would contain a Cheeto worth $88,000.

A Cheeto shaped as the popular Pokémon character Charizard was found in a bag of Cheetos. Instead of eating it, they immediately saved it and posted it online. It immediately gained popularity.

The Cheeto was immediately called Cheetozard. According to Gizmodo, Goldin Auction said the Cheetozard was originally found back between 2018 and 2022 and preserved by a company called 1st & Goal Collectibles.

I'll Take It For $88,000

Goldin Auctions obtained the Cheetozard and put it up for auction and grabbed a whopping $87,840 for the small Cheetozard. The Cheeto comes in a custom holder that is designed like a Pokémon card.

The Cheetozard measures about three inches long. If you do the math, that's about $29,000 an inch.

Was this a good purchase? Will the value go up on it? It possibly could. Why? Because the market for Pokémon is at an all time high. People are so in love with the brand and franchise that anyone with a lot of money will shell it out to get a one of a kind Pokémon item. I mean people are shelling out millions of dollars for a single Pokémon card, so for someone to shell out almost $88,000 for a Cheeto shaped as a Charizard isn't shocking.

The real question is, will the person who purchased it, will they eat it? Cheetos don't go bad do they?

AuctionCheetosPokémon
MortyWriter
Morty is the Executive Producer of “The Mike And Carla Morning Show” on 96.3 KKLZ. He's been a part of the show and station for 5 years. Aside from producing the morning show, he has served as production director for over 20 years. Those commercials you hear between the music, he produced a lot of them for Las Vegas! He loves music, playing guitar, all things Vegas Golden Knights, the Steelers, and his English Bulldog, Squish! He will talk forever with you on any of these things! Morty writes about peculiar news stories and Las Vegas happenings.
Related Stories
A guy with a brown bag lunch he got from the fridge at work.
Mike & Carla Morning ShowGroup Therapy: Stop Stealing My LunchMike O'Brian
Ten Year Old In Hospital Over 200 Days Misses Father Daughter Dance: Hospital Staff To The Rescue
96.3 KKLZTen Year Old In Hospital Over 200 Days Misses Father Daughter Dance: Hospital Staff To The RescueCarla Rea
A couple experiencing the best dinner on the beach.
Mike & Carla Morning ShowBest Ever: Food, Service, PlaceMike O'Brian
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect