Group Therapy: Stop Stealing My Lunch

It was another round of Group Therapy this morning and the topic...stop stealing my lunch! It happens all the time at work. But one person found the answer! The Mike & Carla Morning Show took the time this morning to talk about this and found quite the solutions.

Evidently a woman started a new job as being the HR person at work. Wouldn't you know it, in the first week on the job, here comes someone into her office with a complaint!

Evidently this person was about to steal someone else's lunch, but they set a trap! The actually put a mouse trap in the brown bag and guess who got caught? Now the person that got caught had his fingers broken by the trap was was filing a complaint!

First of all, can you believe that? The person that got caught stealing the lunch was filing the complaint! That's pretty rich...but on the flipside, the new HR person wanted some advice as to how to handle this. Being her first case at work and all.

How To Deal With Someone Stealing Your Lunch

Right off the bat, the person who set the mouse trap was getting props! Brilliant idea and what better way to catch the culprit red handed. Didn't realize a mouse trap could damage your fingers that bad.

Although the person ripping off the brown bag wasn't getting any sympathy, The M&C Morning Show was getting people texting in and calling in with ways to get people to stop ripping off your lunch.

From setting up cameras in the break room to wrapping up cat poop and putting it in the brown bag. Oh, there were all sorts of ideas coming through this morning.

If you need anymore ideas on how to stop someone from taking you lunch, wikiHow actually listed 4 ways to catch someone in the act They are pretty creative, for example, something as simple as putting hot sauce on your sandwich next time.