TORONTO, ON – SEPTEMBER 30: Singer-songwriter Bryan Adams performs during the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games 2017 at Air Canada Centre on September 30, 2017 in Toronto, Canada.

Rock legend Bryan Adams will be on stage at Encore Theater in Las Vegas for a seven-show residency from Mar. 3-16, 2025. The event is part of his Roll with the Punches tour.

The singer, who has been in his career for over 40 years, will perform timeless classics like "Cuts Like a Knife" and "Summer of '69" inside one of the city's premier venues. His 96-year-old mother will also join him to enjoy a visit to the vibrant city.

Adams and his music career owe Vegas a lot. The singer's most significant break came in 1986 in the unlikeliest places. Adams was unexpectedly invited onstage at the Prince's Trust Rock Gala, where he performed with the company of legends such as Paul McCartney and Tina Turner. Sharing the stage with the best of the best affirmed his legendary status.

The artist will be drawing fans to the Encore Theater Las Vegas at a time when the city is recovering from the recent loss of the Shania Twain show. However, the loss has been compensated by legendary Ann Wilson, the lead singer of Heart, who performed from a wheelchair at the Body English venue at Fontainebleau, courtesy of Bleaulive, after her arm surgery.

The resilience of the two legendary artists proves that Las Vegas has a lot of music to offer. In addition to concerts, exclusive venues like the Poodle Room at Fontainebleau are emerging. The zero-proof drinks provided and the venue's accessibility to members only give it an extra-exclusive touch. People now have the opportunity to enjoy lounges such as the one found in El Cortez for free. The venue is usually full, as the artists playing there every weekend always deliver.