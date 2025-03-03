What Happens When ‘That’ Toy Finally Gives Out

Maybe at times we share too much and this morning was no different. For example, what does one do when "that" toy final gives out. Done! Kaput! Not even a new set of batteries can make it come back to life!

That was the delicate discussion on The Mike & Carla Morning Show this morning. It happened over the weekend to our very own Carla Rea. Now, right off the bat, a few listeners suggested taking it back. But she bought it on line...and who ever keeps a receipt?

Imagine the dilemma if you were caught in this position...even Morty could relate. Being a part-time gamer, a controller going out in the middle of a record setting game. What would that be like? Not really the same thing, but kind of sorta right?

What To Do If That "Toy" Gives Out

All listeners could do this morning is console Carla with her sad story. One great suggestion though, don't throw it out, it needs to by buried. Buried in the backyard with a ceremony. Surrounded by her gal pals, mimosas, and maybe a little "thank you" prayer to close things out.

However, being the show we are, the idea went rogue and it turned out that Carla should put it in a floatable shoe box, set it out to sale at Lake Las Vegas and giving it a "Viking" send off!

Awesome idea, but the first thing that Mike O'Brian came up with was being able to shoot fiery arrows and hit the box! Listen, we couldn't even hit a Viking ship for that matter, much less a shoe box in the middle of Lake Las Vegas!

When looking this up, all we could find was an article about Why Kids Break Their Toys! The Montossori Room

put out this article. Although it had nothing to do with what we were talking about, it can be very helpful for parents with young kids.

Nonetheless, Carla took all the suggestions to heart. She had a great sense of humor about it and no is on to a new toy of her liking! Be honest ladies, you've all been in this situation right?