Menopause The Musical Adds First Deaf Character in Las Vegas Show History

Jennifer Eggleston
SYDNEY, NSW - AUGUST 04: (L to R) Actresses Donna Lee, as the housewife, Jennifer Vuletic (back row), as the soap star, Susan-Ann Walker, as the earth mother, and Caroline Gillman, as the power woman, perform during a photo call for "Menopause The Musical" at the Showroom Theatre on August 4, 2005 in Sydney, Australia.
(Photo by Patrick Riviere/Getty Images)

"Menopause The Musical" is making history with its first-ever deaf character. Performances will be on Mar. 7 and 8 at Harrah's Las Vegas Hotel & Casino. The show's commitment to inclusivity is helping to provide a more accessible theater experience for all audiences.

Actor Liz Tannebaum will take the stage alongside cast members Vita Corimbi and Jacquelyn Holland-Wright. They will represent and bring awareness to the Deaf community. The show will also provide American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation and closed captioning to enhance accessibility for audience members who are deaf or hard of hearing. Producer Kathi Glist discussed the significance of this moment. She said "Inclusivity and representation are vital in theater. Everyone deserves the opportunity to see themselves reflected on stage."

A portion of ticket sales from these special performances will be donated to Sammy's D.E.N., a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering the Deaf community in Nevada.  Sammy's D.E.N. was founded by Sara Sain-Jurgens. Their goal is to create a space where the Deaf community can connect and thrive. The donations from the show will help support their Deaf center in the state. This Deaf center provides essential services such as community workshops, ASL classes, mental health resources, and interpreting services.

"Menopause The Musical" has had long-standing success on the Las Vegas Strip for nearly 20 years. It's a humorous and heartfelt portrayal of women's experiences during menopause. It addresses real-life topics with humor and relatability. Reflecting on its lasting impact, producer Alan Glist remarked, "I think it will run until they find the cure for all the symptoms because then it won't be funny anymore."

"Menopause The Musical" demonstrates that the arts can be both entertaining and a powerful force for change.

Theater
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
