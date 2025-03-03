ContestsEvents

Henderson’s Watermark Project Restarts After Getting $28M in New Funding

Construction on The Watermark on Water Street in Downtown Henderson has resumed after a year-long delay. This delay was due to bankruptcy. Work restarted in early January 2025 after securing…

Jennifer Eggleston
An aerial view of houses in Henderson on a cloudy day
Wirestock via Getty Images

Construction on The Watermark on Water Street in Downtown Henderson has resumed after a year-long delay. This delay was due to bankruptcy. Work restarted in early January 2025 after securing funding. Officials anticipate an early summer 2025 completion, with optimism for an April finish.

The Watermark will include a blend of residential, commercial, and retail spaces. It's being designed to stimulate the economy and support local businesses. The project is key in revitalizing the Water Street District.

"When you look at our project, it fits in with the future of Water Street," said Tom Wucherer to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The City of Henderson has backed the development as an essential contributor to downtown renewal. Mayor Michelle Romero emphasized its significance, highlighting the economic boost it will bring. "This project will bring new residents, businesses, and energy to Water Street, strengthening our city center for years to come."

The Watermark is a collaboration between Strada Development Group, which holds a 50% stake, and 60 West. The project stalled when its development company faced financial setbacks, leaving the building vacant for several months. 

Local stakeholders, including DTH 215, have expressed enthusiasm about the project. They hope Water Street will transform into a vibrant location. With its mix of housing, retail, and commercial opportunities, The Watermark is poised to strengthen Henderson's economic landscape and bring renewed energy to the downtown district.

Henderson
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
