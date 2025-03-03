Boyd Gaming Kicks Off $100M Cadence Crossing Casino Project in Henderson

Boyd Gaming is expanding its presence in Henderson with Cadence Crossing Casino.

Set to open in mid-2026, the new casino will feature a 10,000-square-foot gaming floor with 450 slot machines and multiple dining options at the intersection of Boulder Highway and Warm Springs Road. The development comes as Boyd Gaming celebrates its 50th anniversary in the Las Vegas Valley, marking a significant milestone for the company.

“As the community grows, we can grow with it based on demand, so we feel pretty good about the opportunity. A modest investment on day one (with) opportunity to grow into the future,” said Keith Smith, President and CEO of Boyd Gaming, to World Casino Directory.