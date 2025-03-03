Boyd Gaming Kicks Off $100M Cadence Crossing Casino Project in Henderson
Boyd Gaming is expanding its presence in Henderson with Cadence Crossing Casino.
Set to open in mid-2026, the new casino will feature a 10,000-square-foot gaming floor with 450 slot machines and multiple dining options at the intersection of Boulder Highway and Warm Springs Road. The development comes as Boyd Gaming celebrates its 50th anniversary in the Las Vegas Valley, marking a significant milestone for the company.
“As the community grows, we can grow with it based on demand, so we feel pretty good about the opportunity. A modest investment on day one (with) opportunity to grow into the future,” said Keith Smith, President and CEO of Boyd Gaming, to World Casino Directory.
Cadence Crossing Casino is strategically positioned within one of the fastest-growing master-planned communities in the U.S., bringing an elevated entertainment experience to the area. The new casino will replace the long-standing Jokers Wild Casino, which has operated since 1990. Jokers Wild Casino will remain open until Cadence Crossing is completed.
Future plans for Cadence Crossing include expansions such as a hotel and additional gaming space. Site grading is already underway. The formal groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for April 3, 2025.