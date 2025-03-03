Alanis Morissette Announces First Ever Las Vegas Residency

ContestsEvents

Carla Rea
Alanis Morissette is the latest performer to announce a Las Vegas residency for 2025.

Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill Celebrates 30 Years

It is the 30th anniversary of one of the most iconic albums of all time: Jagged Little Pill. The album created a mood and an attitude that - in my opinion - no album has done before, or since.

Morrissette wasn't the first woman to sing about female empowerment, but she is definitely one of the best. And 30 years later Jagged Little Pill has just as much meaning as it did back in 1995. We've made strides when it comes to the micro - and not so micro - aggressions women face daily, but we still have a long way to go. And if you need a reminder - listen to the album again.

Alanis Morissette Las Vegas Residency Begins In October

Alanis Morissette has announced her 2025 Las Vegas residency, at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Alanis Morissette: Las Vegas 2025, will feature eight performances from Oct. 15 to Nov. 2.

Morissette's iconic hits like Ironic, Hand In My Pocket, and You Oughta Know will be heard. I saw her last year at Ohana Fest 2024 in Dana Point, California, and she sounds just as amazing as she did 30 years ago. Killed it!

The singer's catalog was adapted into the musical, "Jagged Little Pill." It premiered on Broadway in 2019, and made its way throughout the country - even stopping in Las Vegas - before the pandemic halted it, and so many other shows.

Tickets for Alanis Morissette's Las Vegas residency will go on sale on Friday, with a presale available on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The dates for Morissette’s 2025 Las Vegas residency are: October 15, 17, 18, 22, 24 and 25 and November 1 and 2.

if you haven't seen Alanis Morissette yet, do yourself a favor and see her this time around!

Carla Rea is the morning show co-host on “The Mike and Carla Morning Show" on 96.3 KKLZ, in Las Vegas. She has been working with her partner and friend Mike O'Brian for the past 25 plus years. At KKLZ for 12 years. Carla Rea is a Gracie Award winner. She started out in talk radio, "when talk radio was still fun" Rea says. Prior to, and along with doing the morning show, Carla is also a comedian. You may have seen her on Conan O'Brien, Evening at The Improv, Showtime, or several comedy clubs across the country. Carla also worked as a light feature reporter at KSNV/NBC Las Vegas, going behind the scenes at various shows, and restaurants on the Las Vegas strip. As a content creator 96.3 KKLZ, Carla writes in a sarcastic, cheeky, unapologetic way on Las Vegas, movies, TV, celebrities, and this thing we call life.
