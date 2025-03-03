Best Ever: Food, Service, Place

What would be considered the "best ever" when it came to food, service, a place? A woman on Tik Tok is claiming she had the best strawberry ever at a Beverly Hills restaurant! A $19 strawberry offered at this restaurant that they import from Japan.

According to the woman, it's the best she has ever had. This sparked a conversation on The Mike & Carla Morning Show looking for the "best" listeners ever had.

We're talking food, service, maybe it was a place you had the chance to visit. Over the years, think about it...what was the experience where you walked away thinking, "...that was awesome?"

What Is The "Best" You Ever Had

Right off the bat, a lot of listeners started mentioning food. One listener remembered a trip to Italy that gave him the Italian food experience of a lifetime! Another listener, remembering a trip to Hawaii as a kid, saying they offered up a pig at a luau that was the most delicious he's ever tasted!

Speaking of Hawaii, Mike O'Brian mentioned a recent trip to the islands. Taking an excursion on a sailboat, the service was over the top good. So much so, he suggested to the Captain that he and the crew do a "how to" video when it came to service!

On the other hand, others were mentioning Sushi, needless to say, it's well documented on this show that both Mike and Carla Rea are not big fans of the raw fish.

However, Carla does love a good bottle of wine! And she did mentioned a specific bottle that was a little more than she would pay for...but was worth it!

Hey listen, we all have our different tastes and experiences. So, what is the "best" you ever had! Take a couple of minutes, listen to the segment from the other morning.