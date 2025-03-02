An Easy Way To Decide Where To Have Dinner

It happens all the time with couples, "...where do you want to have dinner tonight? I don't know, where do you wanna go?" Well guess what? An actress has come up with an easy way to decide where to go to dinner!

If indeed you are that couple that has a hard time deciding on where to dine, here ya go. The Mike & Carla Morning Show had all the details on it. If you are in this type of situation, this just might work. Actress Kiran Kosarin has come up with an easy method to decide.

The Easy Way To Decide On Dinner

Know best for for her appearances on Nickelodeon, listen to the way she has figured out to end this timeless argument. The method deals in percentages...you might feel 65% Mexican food and your partner might feel 40%. Well, there ya go...guess who wins? Seems easy enough right?

As good as this sounds, we're seeing problems in the method all ready. To us, you might as well do a round of "rock, paper, scissors!"

However, there was one listener who came up with her own way of deciding where to go to dinner. It was the re-programming of a toy her kids used to have.

Remember the old "See 'n Say" toy? It was only like $20 bucks and it helped little kids with how to say what animals make what sounds. We all had them back then, but didn't know you could use it for something else.

This woman told us that she reprogrammed her "See 'n Say" with names and types of restaurants. When they can't decide, they just pull the string and whatever it lands on, that's what they go with!

Brilliant! Of course, we sure they're other ways to decide, but it seemed very novel. What is your method of choosing. How do you decide?