Win Tickets to Bryan Adams
Baby, those tickets are all that we want! The award winning multifaceted artist Bryan Adams is coming to Las Vegas and we want to send you! You don’t want to…
Baby, those tickets are all that we want!
The award winning multifaceted artist Bryan Adams is coming to Las Vegas and we want to send you! You don't want to miss the "Summer of '69" crooner performing songs like "Heaven", "(Everything I Do) I Do It For You", "Run To You", and so many more!
Bryan Adams: Roll with the Punches 2025 is coming to Wynn Las Vegas this March. The show is so popular, they even added another date due to demand!
96.3 KKLZ has your chance to win! Listen to The Mike and Carla Morning Show and Geno starting on Monday for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Bryan Adams at Wynn Las Vegas on March 8, 2025 all week long!
How to enter: Listen To Win
- Dates of Contests: 3/3/25 - 3/7/25
- How winners are selected: Caller 9, May be asked to participate in trivia
- When the winner is selected: 6a - 10a
- How many times a person can enter: 1
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners will be selected: 10
- Prize description: Two (2) tickets to Bryan Adams on March 8, 2025 at Wynn Las Vegas
- Prize value: $250
- Prize provided by: AEG Presents
Taya Williams is the Promotions Director for Beasley Media Group Las Vegas! She has been with Beasley for the past 2 years and has recently joined Jammin 105.7 on-air. Before working in radio, Taya was a project specialist in the special education department of a public school system. As a content creator for Jammin’ 105.7, Taya’s interests include rap, hip-hop, and R&B music, unique local experiences, and trending makeup products.