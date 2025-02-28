Win Tickets to Bryan Adams

Baby, those tickets are all that we want!

The award winning multifaceted artist Bryan Adams is coming to Las Vegas and we want to send you! You don't want to miss the "Summer of '69" crooner performing songs like "Heaven", "(Everything I Do) I Do It For You", "Run To You", and so many more!

Bryan Adams: Roll with the Punches 2025 is coming to Wynn Las Vegas this March. The show is so popular, they even added another date due to demand!

96.3 KKLZ has your chance to win! Listen to The Mike and Carla Morning Show and Geno starting on Monday for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Bryan Adams at Wynn Las Vegas on March 8, 2025 all week long!

How to enter: Listen To Win