What Next Big Thing Did You Buy Into

Every generation has their "thing", you know, that next big thing that we all buy into, but ends up a flop! It was the topic of conversation the other morning on The Mike & Carla Morning Show.

It all started with an article from BuzzFeed that had an entire list of items. Those things that were all hyped as the next big "thing", but soon it was gone and you were stuck with a big nothing.

One right off the top of our head, being in radio, the mini disc player came to mind. This was going to be it and everyone was going to have one! Now, to be honest, Mike O'Brian actually did have one. In it's defense, the sound quality was awesome. The clarity was second to none!

That Next Big Thing That Was A Flop

It was small, compact and, again, the quality was excellent! So, what happened! Well, it was all explained in an article put out by Medium. To be honest, it was the price of the mini disc player that helped in the demise of this technology.

According to the article, Sony was the first to put it out back in 1999 at the cost of $750! Uh, sorry, the average kid just didn't have that kind of cash.

But, The M&C Morning Show wanted to know what else was out there at one time or another that turned out to be a flop. The text lines and phone blew up. We all got sucked into one thing or another as it turns out.

We all thought that one item everyone had to have was going to be HUGE! How about the curved television? Remember when that came out...we had to have it. Have you seen one lately? Didn't think so.