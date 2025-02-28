ContestsEvents

What Next Big Thing Did You Buy Into

Every generation has their “thing”, you know, that next big thing that we all buy into, but ends up a flop! It was the topic of conversation the other morning…

Mike O'Brian
A guy sitting with all his mini discs thinking it was the next big thing.

A guy with all his mini discs thinking it was the next big thing.

lolostock via Getty Images

Every generation has their "thing", you know, that next big thing that we all buy into, but ends up a flop! It was the topic of conversation the other morning on The Mike & Carla Morning Show.

It all started with an article from BuzzFeed that had an entire list of items. Those things that were all hyped as the next big "thing", but soon it was gone and you were stuck with a big nothing.

One right off the top of our head, being in radio, the mini disc player came to mind. This was going to be it and everyone was going to have one! Now, to be honest, Mike O'Brian actually did have one. In it's defense, the sound quality was awesome. The clarity was second to none!

That Next Big Thing That Was A Flop

It was small, compact and, again, the quality was excellent! So, what happened! Well, it was all explained in an article put out by Medium. To be honest, it was the price of the mini disc player that helped in the demise of this technology.

According to the article, Sony was the first to put it out back in 1999 at the cost of $750! Uh, sorry, the average kid just didn't have that kind of cash.

But, The M&C Morning Show wanted to know what else was out there at one time or another that turned out to be a flop. The text lines and phone blew up. We all got sucked into one thing or another as it turns out.

We all thought that one item everyone had to have was going to be HUGE! How about the curved television? Remember when that came out...we had to have it. Have you seen one lately? Didn't think so.

Well, if you have a couple of minutes, take a listen to the segment from the other morning and see if you still have any of these things around the house...and enjoy!

BIGTechThings To Do
Mike O'BrianEditor
Mike O’Brian is the Program Director and Morning Show host on 96.3 KKLZ in Las Vegas, along with Carla Rea. He has been with the Beasley Media Group for almost 23 years. Mike was named one of the “Best Program Directors In America” by Radio Ink magazine. Over the years, “The Mike & Carla Morning Show” have been presented with a number of proclamations for their work in the community and numerous awards. Having lived in Las Vegas for over 35 years, he writes articles on living in Las Vegas, sports, and odd stories happening within the state of Nevada. Mike is the host of the morning show and program director of 96.3 KKLZ/Las Vegas. He has been doing mornings in Las Vegas for the past 38 years. Over the years, he has hosted a numerous amount of community events and has been the P.A. announcer for a number of sports teams in Las Vegas. He has written on living in Las Vegas, the sports teams here, as well as odd & little-known facts about Las Vegas & Nevada.
Related Stories
A couple trying to decide where to have dinner tonight.
Mike & Carla Morning ShowAn Easy Way To Decide Where To Have DinnerMike O'Brian
A couple experiencing the best dinner on the beach.
Mike & Carla Morning ShowBest Ever: Food, Service, PlaceMike O'Brian
Bryan Adams Bring Roll With The Punches Tour To Las Vegas
96.3 KKLZBryan Adams Interview: ‘Roll With The Punches’ Tour Comes To Las VegasCarla Rea
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect