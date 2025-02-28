Water Lantern Festival Returns To Las Vegas In 2025

The annual Water Lantern Festival is returning to Las Vegas for one incredible night. Sometimes known as light festivals, Chinese Lanterns or water fests, the event invites the entire public to come. To celebrate, to remember, or just to see the brilliance of thousands of lanterns light up the water below.

People from all over come to the annual Water Lantern Festival. For some, it is a therapeutic experience that provides space and serenity for emotional healing and rejuvenation. For others, watching their lantern drift away in the water gives them a moment of personal reflection and deeper self-connection. Some use the event to inspire new goals or plan for the future. And others use it to remember loved ones past.

Las Vegas Water Lantern Festival Is A Family-Friendly Event

The best part of the Water Lantern Festival is that each visitor can create a personal meaning for themselves. Each ticket comes with a lantern that guests will have time to design. Guests can come alone or bring family and friends. The event will also include music, food trucks, and fun designed for all ages.

The Water Lantern Festival will begin with gates opening at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 6, 2025. Guests are welcome to enjoy food and music during this time. At 7 p.m. guests will have 30 minutes to design their lanterns. Which will then be launched at 7:30 p.m. Guests will then have a hour to enjoy watching their lanterns glow on the water.

The event will take place at Craig Ranch Regional Park. Located at 628 W Craig Rd in North Las Vegas. Tickets are $28.99 until March 1, then $35.99 until April 4th, then $45.99 until April 5th. Those purchased at the event will be $55.99. Tickets can be purchased here.