The Night Market Is Back At Tivoli Village

The Night Market is making its way back to Tivoli Village in Las Vegas this weekend. Locals are invited to come out for food, live music, and a lot of…

Wendy Rush
The Night Market is making its way back to Tivoli Village in Las Vegas this weekend. Locals are invited to come out for food, live music, and a lot of goods made by local artists. The Night Market is a family-friendly event and even dogs are invited!

The Night Market at Tivoli Village is hosted by the same company that holds markets in three other locations in Las Vegas. Including Silverton Casino in Las Vegas, the Aliante Casino in North Las Vegas and the M Resort in Henderson.

What's In Store At The Tivoli Night Market

Lovers of locally-made crafts will have rows of tents to shop at. The Night Market is a strong supporter of local and growing businesses. And the market features unique, hand-crafted jewelry, boutique items and other high-quality products. Vintage, craft and collectible vendors will also be on-site. Offering an array of collectibles, vintage clothing and antiques.

Live music will be provided at this weekend's Night Market. Musical guest is Sunrise Sunset, an acoustic duo playing a variety of musical styles. Including cover songs from the 1950s to today. Besides at the Night Market, fans can see them perform at J Resort, Vdara Las Vegas, The Still Vegas, Legacy at Circa, and Easy's Vegas at Aria. 

Food trucks will be at the Night Market, offering a variety of locally-made savory dishes and sweets. Guests can enjoy the food, acoustic music and shopping in the open air courtyard of Tivoli Village on what is sure to be a gorgeous Las Vegas spring night.

The Night Market will be on Saturday, March 1, 2025 from 4 to 9 p.m. It is free and open to all ages. The next market will be on April 19, 2025. Get more information at nightmarketlv.com.

Wendy RushEditor
Wendy Rush is the midday host on one of Vegas's top stations, 96.3 KKLZ. She has been with the station for ten years and comes with a diverse career background. In addition to being a radio host, Wendy has lived the Vegas life as an entertainer. She has been a celebrity impersonator, rock band singer, and improv comedian. As a content creator for 96.3 KKLZ, Wendy writes about music, celebrities, mental health and wellness, and life as a Las Vegas local.
