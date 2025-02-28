Pretenders Announce 2025 Concert In Las Vegas

The legendary band The Pretenders recently announced they are coming to Vegas for a one-night only show at the Wynn Las Vegas. The iconic band is celebrating the 45th anniversary of their 1979 self-titled album with a series of shows that include the Beachlife Festival in California and a Latin American tour. Their first stop will be the Vegas show at Encore Theater on May 1, 2025.

Ever since the release of their 2016 album "Alone", the Pretenders have performed alongside other huge acts. Including Fleetwood Mac, Stevie Nicks, Guns N' Roses and Simple Minds. Lead by Chrissie Hynde, considered one of modern music's most talented songwriters, the Pretenders will bring hits from their last 50 decades of music to Vegas.

What To Expect From The Pretenders In Las Vegas

The Pretenders released their self-titled album in 1979 and had success with the third single "Brass In Pocket". The song peaked at #14 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1980. Two years later they released their first top-10 hit, "Back on the Chain Gang", which peaked at #5 in 1982. Their second top-10 was "Don't Get Me Wrong", which peaked in 1986 at #10.

Fans can expect to hear all their top-40 hits live, which also include "Middle of the Road", "Show Me", and "I'll Stand By You". As well as newer music from their 2016 album. Their title track is just as funky and cool as the Pretenders have always been.

The Encore Theater is a proscenium-style venue at the Wynn Las Vegas. Mezzanine tickets start at $80 with orchestra-level (side seats) tickets starting at $110. Middle seats in the orchestra are selling for more than $200 each. Tickets are on sale now and available at ticketmaster.com. The show starts at 8 p.m.