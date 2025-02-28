Las Vegas Natural History Museum Looking For Artists For New Exhibit

The Las Vegas Natural History Museum is looking for local artists to submit work for an upcoming exhibition. The chosen pieces will be a part of Harmony In Diversity community exhibition. The exhibition will be on display at the museum from April 1 through April 30, 2025. The Nevada Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts are supporting the exhibit. Which will celebrate the diversity of our local artists and their work.

Details About Submissions For The Harmony In Diversity Exhibition

The museum is accepting all media, besides video, for consideration. Those who work in collage can submit pieces made of metal, paper, cardboard, wax paper, or acetate. As well as any two-dimension material that they can use in collage work.

Artists who prefer sculpture can submit those made from metal, wood, plaster, cardboard, or ceramic/clay. As well as found objects in relief or in the round.

If photography is the artist's forte, they can submit silver gelatin, digital, alternative media photography, or photo collage/montage.

Artists need to submit their works of art with a photo and dimensions of their artwork or artifact. Along with a description (up to 100 words) explaining the significance of their piece, connected to the theme. The museum will not consider any submissions without a description. Artwork can be any of a variety of sizes, but may not be larger than 80” x 30” x 78”.

Disclaimer from the Las Vegas Natural History Museum:

The content of the artwork must be appropriate for all ages and free of vulgarity, graphic depictions of violence, or sexually explicit imagery. Sharing content with LVNHM gives the museum permission to utilize the artwork and/or visual representations of the artwork (i.e. photos) in perpetuity. Parent permission will be required to display artwork or recordings by artists 17 years and younger.

Any artifacts or physical items loaned to the Museum will require a temporary loan agreement signed by the artist or artifact owner. Any artifacts or physical items given to the Museum will require a gift agreement, transferring ownership to the Museum from the artist or owner. Parent/guardian permission will be required for any agreements regarding the work of individuals under the age of 18.

The deadline for submissions is March 14 at 12 p.m. Submissions can be emailed to the museum’s Education Director at education@lvnhm.org. Artists chosen will be notified on Monday, March 17, 2025.