Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert At Smith Center

One of the most iconic and memorable movies from the 1980's is coming to the Smith Center. Jim Henson's Labyrinth: In Concert will be at Reynold's Hall on Thursday, March 20, 2025. Guests will be able to watch the cult classic on a large screen. Accompanied by a live orchestra playing along to all of David Bowie's original vocals.

This is a great event for all lovers of 80's movies. And especially so for Labyrinth fanatics because many audience members show up in costume. From just the Fireys' headpieces to full on gowns from the dream ball sequence. There's even a costume contest before the show.

Details About Labyrinth: In Concert

The Labyrinth movie came out in 1986. And even though it underperformed at the box office, it became a cult classic. To fans of both Jim Henson's work and David Bowie's music. It was the one of the first movies for Jennifer Connelly, who was only 16-years old when she portrayed Sarah. It was also a treat for Bowie fans who came to love the iconic musician in his film-acting roles.

The show is recommended for ages 10 and older. Although all children aged 5 and up with a ticket can attend performances at the Smith Center. There won't be any special effects. It will be like watching the movie at home. If you had a stage-sized tv screen, room for hundreds of friends and a live orchestra for a sound system. Sounds like a seriously fun time!

For guests who want to really get into the Labyrinth magic (or who just want to win stuff), there's a costume contest. Fans are encouraged to dress up in their best costume inspired by the movie for a chance to win a signed poster. The band members will conduct the contest before the show. Audience applause will be what determines the winner. Only ticket-holders can participate in the contest.

Tickets for Jim Henson's Labyrinth: In Concert start at $40.30 for gallery seating. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.