Illuminarium Las Vegas Opens New Exhibition For Music-Lovers

The Illuminarium Las Vegas is an immersive venue that uses cutting-edge technology in its visual, audio, and projection elements. Translation: it's one super cool experience that you won't find anywhere else in town. Located at Area15 near Desert Inn and the I-15, Illuminarium is always bringing new installments to its fans. And its latest is one that music-lovers shouldn't miss.

Rolling Stone's "Amplified" At Illuminarium Las Vegas

The newest interactive experience at Illuminarium is called Amplified. Presented by Rolling Stone Magazine, it's basically a music-history lesson taught with stunning visuals and sound. Guests will be immersed in the 360-degree cinematic venue as they're taken down the road of all the best stories in Rock and Roll. Some we've heard a thousand times, others will be new.

Amplified will bring to guests six decades of rock history. With the biggest names in the industry rocking out on the high-resolution screens. Legendary performances will be mixed with new, behind-the-scenes footage and rock memorabilia never seen before.

The experience will be delivered through amazing visuals, including more than 1,000 photos, 200 videos, and 1,332 Rolling Stone covers in stunning 4K resolution. The audio will include a soundtrack of 300 of the most iconic people in rock, pop and hip-hop. And those who enjoy music culture will walk away with a new look into how music has shaped our fashion, language, and societal progression.

The Amplified journey through Rock and Roll starts at the lobby. Where guests will enjoy interactive elements, rock show merchandise and a full-service bar. Then the journey continues through eight chapters of rock's greatest artists, telling the story of their own music journey through the years.

Amplified is a must for any music-lover. Tickets are available now and start at $39 for standard admission.